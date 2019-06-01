OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, June 01
Weather  60.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona State eliminates Stony Brook from NCAAs with 13-5 win
College Baseball

Arizona State second baseman Drew Swift (6) throws to first base to force out Stony Brook’s Dylan Resk in the third inning of Game 3 of an NCAA college regional tournament Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

Arizona State second baseman Drew Swift (6) throws to first base to force out Stony Brook’s Dylan Resk in the third inning of Game 3 of an NCAA college regional tournament Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 10:12 p.m.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trevor Hauver had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Arizona State staved off elimination in the NCAA tournament with a 13-5 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday.

Gage Workman and Sam Ferri also had three hits apiece, while Spencer Torkelson, Alika Williams and Carter Aldrete each drove in two runs to help the Sun Devils (38-18) bounce back from a lopsided loss to Southern Mississippi on Friday and stay alive in the Baton Rouge regional.

Arizona State starter RJ Dabovich (7-1) pitched into the seventh, allowing five runs and striking out six.

Stony Brook starter Bret Clarke (8-1) lost for the first time this season after giving up seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Sean Buckhout had two hits and drove in three runs for Sea Wolves (31-23), who were eliminated.

Buckhout’s two-out, two-run single gave the Sea Wolves a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

Hauver tripled off the top of the wall in right-center and scored the Sun Devils’ first run on Torkelson’s double in the third. Torkelson came around to tie it on Williams’ single.

A walk and hit batter got Clarke into more trouble in the fourth. Hauver’s single drove in one and moved Drew Swift to third before he scored on a wild pitch.

Run scoring singles by Aldrete, Swift and Hauver drove Clarke from the game in the fifth.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona State avoids elimination, wins 4-1 over Oral Roberts
Arizona tops Florida St. in extras
Locals sweep in first round play; Prescott stays alive in 9-10<BR><BR>
Camp Verde's dramatic comeback<BR>eliminates PV in District 10 tourney
Chino V., PV on collision course in All-Star tourney<BR>

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
SAT
01
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
01
Family Storytime
SUN
02
Prescott International Folkdancers
SUN
02
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
TUE
04
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries