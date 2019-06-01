Arizona State eliminates Stony Brook from NCAAs with 13-5 win
College Baseball
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trevor Hauver had three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice, and Arizona State staved off elimination in the NCAA tournament with a 13-5 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday.
Gage Workman and Sam Ferri also had three hits apiece, while Spencer Torkelson, Alika Williams and Carter Aldrete each drove in two runs to help the Sun Devils (38-18) bounce back from a lopsided loss to Southern Mississippi on Friday and stay alive in the Baton Rouge regional.
Arizona State starter RJ Dabovich (7-1) pitched into the seventh, allowing five runs and striking out six.
Stony Brook starter Bret Clarke (8-1) lost for the first time this season after giving up seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Sean Buckhout had two hits and drove in three runs for Sea Wolves (31-23), who were eliminated.
Buckhout’s two-out, two-run single gave the Sea Wolves a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first.
Hauver tripled off the top of the wall in right-center and scored the Sun Devils’ first run on Torkelson’s double in the third. Torkelson came around to tie it on Williams’ single.
A walk and hit batter got Clarke into more trouble in the fourth. Hauver’s single drove in one and moved Drew Swift to third before he scored on a wild pitch.
Run scoring singles by Aldrete, Swift and Hauver drove Clarke from the game in the fifth.
