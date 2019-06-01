OFFERS
Sat, June 01
Agua Fria eliminates host Chino Valley in TOC opener
Little League

Agua Fria breaks out of their post-game huddle after knocking out Chino Valley in the first round of the Little League Major’s TOC on Saturday, June 1, at Community Center Park in Chino Valley. However, Agua Fria went on to lose to Bagdad in the semis on that same day. (Doug Cook/Courier)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: June 1, 2019 10:22 p.m.

CHINO VALLEY — Despite missing two of its best players, who were traveling with the Prescott Rebels Club ball squad in New York this weekend, Chino Valley Little League’s Majors team didn’t seemed fazed to start its opening-round game of the Arizona District 10 Tournament of Champions.

However, Chino Valley, which was playing host to the tourney at Community Center Park, ran out of gas after the second inning, as Agua Fria LL overcame a 5-2 deficit to win 7-5 and advanced to Saturday’s semifinal round.

photo

Chino Valley’s Cole Peterson gets a hit off in Chino Valley’s 7-5 loss to Agua Fria in the opening round of the Little League Major’s TOC on Saturday, June 1, at Community Center Park in Chino Valley. (Doug Cook/Courier)

“Throughout the season, we’ve had to play up because we’re in a league with Prescott Valley [LL] – a lot of their teams are a little bit more experienced, a lot older,” Agua Fria manager Andy Sasser said. “So, we’ve always had to be ready to fight every inning and come back from deficits a lot through the season.”

Agua Fria later lost 12-2 in a run-ruled four innings to Bagdad in the semis on Saturday afternoon, though.

Bagdad advanced to meet Prescott Valley in the TOC championship game at 2 p.m. today, June 2, in Chino Valley.

Chino Valley opened Saturday’s contest versus Agua Fria with a four-run first inning, led by Cole Peterson’s two-run double. In the second, Peterson laced another RBI double, but his team’s offensive sputtered the rest of the way.

“Some of the guys were swinging at some off-pitches,” Chino Valley interim manager Mike Pickett said. “But they were fightin’ hard and they kept trying to chip away. We didn’t get the right pitches for us to make those connections.”

At the dish for the hosts, Blake Roskopf went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored. Peterson was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Freddy Garcia followed, going 2 for 3 with a run scored. But Kaycin Pickett (single) and Cort Tomerlin (single) were the only other Chino Valley players to have a hit.

Agua Fria starting pitcher Branden Wohlrabe worked 5-1/3 innings, allowing five runs (two earned) on eight hits, striking out 11 and issuing one walk to garner the victory.

“Once I started pitching more strikes, I got a little bit better than the first inning,” Wohlrabe said. “All the tournaments I’ve been in, we’ve usually lost the first round, so it feels good [to have advanced to the semis].”

Wohlrabe was pulled on the pitch-count rule with one out in the sixth, giving way to Michael Crawford, a first-year Majors player who fanned the only two batters he faced for the save.

“I look to Branden and [catcher] Jack [Sasser] and [first baseman] Noah [Sasser], and I just follow them in being calm,” Crawford said of his presence at pitcher.

On the mound for Chino Valley, Roskopf went five innings, surrendering five runs – all unearned – on four hits to take the no-decision. He registered 11 strikeouts and two walks.

From the third through the sixth innings, Agua Fria shut out Chino Valley. In the sixth, tied at 5-5, Agua Fria scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball with Chino’s Freddy Garcia pitching in relief. Agua Fria’s Noah Sasser followed with an RBI single that plated an insurance run.

Offensively for Agua Fria, which mustered five total hits, Wohlrabe was 2 for 4 with an RBI double, an RBI single and two runs scored. Noah Sasser (2 for 3, RBI single, two runs scored) and Jack Sasser (single) were the lone others with hits.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

