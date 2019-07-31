Yavapai County Sheriff’s Detectives and Deputies Arrest Father and Son After an Altercation Involving a Firearm

On July 29 at approximately 9:27 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call of suspicious circumstances in the area of Tara Springs Road in Black Canyon City. The reporting party advised a male subject came by their residence stating he had been in an argument with his father in which his father threatened him with a gun and fired warning shots during the altercation. The male subject asked the reporting party to call the police.



Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies responded and contacted the male subject who was identified as 21-year-old Dewey Christensen, Jr. on the road near the reporting party’s residence. Christensen, Jr. told deputies he got into a verbal argument with his father, 49-year-old Dewey Christensen, Sr., on their property located on Smitty’s Street in Black Canyon City. During the argument, Christensen, Jr. began smashing the windows out of an abandoned RV near their property with a baseball bat. At that time, Christensen, Sr. retrieved a 45-caliber handgun from his trailer(residence) and fired 3-4 rounds north of their property. Christensen, Jr. stated he believed his father was going to shoot him. He also stated he didn’t believe his father was allowed to possess firearms.



YCSO deputies contacted an independent witness who confirmed he heard shots in the area of the Christensen home after hearing arguing.

A deputy contacted Christenson, Sr. via telephone in an attempt to get him to exit his residence and come out to talk with deputies. Christensen, Sr. refused repeatedly saying he didn’t want to get arrested. Christensen, Sr. denied owning or shooting a firearm. He told deputies he has no gun as he is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.



Due to Christensen, Sr. being alone on the large property and not a danger to the public, deputies decided to contact him later the next day.



Dewey Christensen, Jr. was booked into the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde on a charge of Disorderly Conduct per Domestic Violence.



On 07/30/19, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit prepared a search warrant for the property. Criminal Investigations detectives also obtained an arrest warrant for Christensen, Sr. for Disorderly Conduct with a weapon and Misconduct Involving Weapons (Possessing a weapon as a prohibited Possessor).

Later that day, deputies watching Christensen, Sr.’s property observed Christensen, Sr. attempt to leave in his truck as YCSO detectives and evidence technicians approached his residence. Upon seeing the detectives approaching, Christensen, Sr. got out of his truck and went back into his trailer. Deputies made phone contact with Christensen, Sr. and after approximately 10 minutes he exited his trailer and was arrested without incident.



During the search of the property, four shell casings from a 45 caliber, ammunition for a 45 caliber, a holster and ultimately the gun that was used (45 caliber pistol) were recovered. The pistol was recovered on the property adjacent to Christensen, Sr.’s, which was also included in the search warrant.



During an interview, Christensen, Sr. drew a map depicting where he hid the gun for detectives. The gun was found semi-buried in bushes by an abandoned cargo trailer. Christensen, Sr. admitted to all the offenses during an interview with Detectives. He said he fired rounds into the ground to stop his son from using the bat against the abandoned RV he was striking. He also admitted to knowing he was not allowed to possess firearms and said he couldn’t remember where he obtained the pistol from.

Christensen, Sr. was arrested on the warrant for Misconduct Involving Weapons and two counts of Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon and booked into the YCSO Jail in Camp Verde. He is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.



Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260

or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov