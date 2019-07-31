OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 31
Weather  75.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Detectives and Deputies Arrest Father and Son After an Altercation Involving a Firearm

Dewey Christensen Junior and Senior

Dewey Christensen Junior and Senior

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 1:46 p.m.

On July 29 at approximately 9:27 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call of suspicious circumstances in the area of Tara Springs Road in Black Canyon City. The reporting party advised a male subject came by their residence stating he had been in an argument with his father in which his father threatened him with a gun and fired warning shots during the altercation. The male subject asked the reporting party to call the police.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies responded and contacted the male subject who was identified as 21-year-old Dewey Christensen, Jr. on the road near the reporting party’s residence. Christensen, Jr. told deputies he got into a verbal argument with his father, 49-year-old Dewey Christensen, Sr., on their property located on Smitty’s Street in Black Canyon City. During the argument, Christensen, Jr. began smashing the windows out of an abandoned RV near their property with a baseball bat. At that time, Christensen, Sr. retrieved a 45-caliber handgun from his trailer(residence) and fired 3-4 rounds north of their property. Christensen, Jr. stated he believed his father was going to shoot him. He also stated he didn’t believe his father was allowed to possess firearms.

YCSO deputies contacted an independent witness who confirmed he heard shots in the area of the Christensen home after hearing arguing.

A deputy contacted Christenson, Sr. via telephone in an attempt to get him to exit his residence and come out to talk with deputies. Christensen, Sr. refused repeatedly saying he didn’t want to get arrested. Christensen, Sr. denied owning or shooting a firearm. He told deputies he has no gun as he is a convicted felon and is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Due to Christensen, Sr. being alone on the large property and not a danger to the public, deputies decided to contact him later the next day.

Dewey Christensen, Jr. was booked into the Yavapai County Jail in Camp Verde on a charge of Disorderly Conduct per Domestic Violence.

On 07/30/19, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Unit prepared a search warrant for the property. Criminal Investigations detectives also obtained an arrest warrant for Christensen, Sr. for Disorderly Conduct with a weapon and Misconduct Involving Weapons (Possessing a weapon as a prohibited Possessor).

Later that day, deputies watching Christensen, Sr.’s property observed Christensen, Sr. attempt to leave in his truck as YCSO detectives and evidence technicians approached his residence. Upon seeing the detectives approaching, Christensen, Sr. got out of his truck and went back into his trailer. Deputies made phone contact with Christensen, Sr. and after approximately 10 minutes he exited his trailer and was arrested without incident.

During the search of the property, four shell casings from a 45 caliber, ammunition for a 45 caliber, a holster and ultimately the gun that was used (45 caliber pistol) were recovered. The pistol was recovered on the property adjacent to Christensen, Sr.’s, which was also included in the search warrant.

During an interview, Christensen, Sr. drew a map depicting where he hid the gun for detectives. The gun was found semi-buried in bushes by an abandoned cargo trailer. Christensen, Sr. admitted to all the offenses during an interview with Detectives. He said he fired rounds into the ground to stop his son from using the bat against the abandoned RV he was striking. He also admitted to knowing he was not allowed to possess firearms and said he couldn’t remember where he obtained the pistol from.

Christensen, Sr. was arrested on the warrant for Misconduct Involving Weapons and two counts of Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon and booked into the YCSO Jail in Camp Verde. He is being held on a $25,000 cash-only bond.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260

or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
31
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
31
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
31
Reservations are due today for a farmer’s workshop
THU
01
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
01
You Too! Mentor training,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries