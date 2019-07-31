OFFERS
Woman accused of urinating on potatoes in Walmart

(West Mifflin Police Department via Twitter)

(West Mifflin Police Department via Twitter)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 11:35 p.m.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Authorities say a woman suspected of urinating on potatoes at a Walmart in Pennsylvania has turned herself in.

West Mifflin police say 20-year-old Grace Brown is facing multiple charges including criminal mischief, open lewdness and public drunkenness. It wasn’t known if she’s retained an attorney.

Brown turned herself in Tuesday after learning that authorities were looking for her.

Authorities had posted surveillance photos of the incident on Twitter. But they haven’t said when the incident took place or why she allegedly relieved herself on the potatoes.

A Walmart representative has said an employee saw what Brown was doing. The company “immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area.”

The incident comes weeks after video posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from Walmart freezers in Texas and Louisiana.

