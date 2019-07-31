OFFERS
Williams: Prayer and pickleball meet in Prescott

mugshot photo
By Wil Williams
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 8:15 p.m.

I recently interviewed JT Schulze, pastor of Starting Point Church in Prescott. I actually met him some weeks earlier on the pickleball courts in Pioneer Park. When he introduced himself as a pickleball coach and the pastor of a church where many pickleball players attend, I had no choice but to set up our second meeting to find out what all the pickleball business was about.

In reality, Starting Point Church (located in the renovated space formerly occupied by Celtic Crossing restaurant in Gateway Mall) is nondenominational.

“We named our church ‘Starting Point’ because we invite anyone to join us who wants a fresh start, or a do-over in their desire to connect with Jesus,” JT says.

“We rely on the Bible to assist with that connection, not the rituals and rites of a traditional religion experience. For example, we celebrate with contemporary music rather than hymns, and we don’t pass a collection plate on Sunday. If those in attendance want to donate, they’re free to do so in the donation box nearby.”

So, what’s the pickleball tie-in all about? JT tells me that he came to Arizona for the first time a few years ago to participate in the national pickleball competitions. While finishing fourth in the singles category for his age group, he and his wife began thinking about relocating to Prescott and planting a church here.

“Prescott is an active community where folks enjoy the outdoors and participate in local events,” he says.

That seemed like an ideal environment for Starting Point Church. And oh, by the way, many church attenders play pickleball.

I hasten to mention that adjacent to the church is Third Shot Coffee, which is in partnership with Starting Point. Its signature libations consist of pickleball-inspired lattes named the 5.0, the Dink, the Volley Llama and the Poach. Signature mochas are available such as the Trifecta, the Third Shot Drop, the Lob and the Fire in the Hole.

I would have asked JT to define all these scientific pickleball terms, but I wanted to get back home by the weekend. The coffee shop is called Third Shot because all the signature drinks contain three shots of espresso, and because the third shot in a pickleball game is critical in scoring. This place offers plenty of indoor and outdoor space to relax and chat, and even a meeting room that’s open to anyone who reserves it in advance at no cost.

JT’s ministry took him to California and Oregon over the years, and further east as the Northern Kentucky Area Director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Outreach Pastor prior to moving to Arizona. He received his formal divinity education from Multnomah University in Oregon with a major in Bible and a minor in youth ministry.

He reveals that as a child, he wanted to become the second Peter Frampton. He says he plays the guitar pretty well, but he didn’t demonstrate whether he could still hit the required high notes vocally. He also wanted to be a professional tennis player until in high school, when he began thinking about a Jesus-centered profession.

JT says the church doesn’t have a formal membership roster, but the average attendance at Sunday worship numbers around 150. Check the website (www.mysp.church) for worship times, and prior to the Sunday service enjoy a continental breakfast in the courtyard. Saturday evening service is at 5 p.m., with free coffee and hors d’oeuvres.

Contact JT Schulze by phone at 928-288-2480 or Rachel Schulze at 928-288-2291.

JT came to our table tennis club a few weeks ago. He’s not at all bad with a pingpong paddle, either.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

