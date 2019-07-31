OFFERS
Road One South at Courthouse Plaza for Summer Concert Series August 2

(Road One South)

(Road One South)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 1:04 p.m.

Gone by Road One South by roadonesouthblues

The next performance of the Summer Concert Series is being held at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2.

Bring a chair and come enjoy some free local, live outdoor music from Road One South featuring rare blues, well done!

For more information visit www.prescottconcertseries.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.

Yavapai County Courthouse

