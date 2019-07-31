Road One South at Courthouse Plaza for Summer Concert Series August 2

The next performance of the Summer Concert Series is being held at Courthouse Plaza in downtown Prescott from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, August 2.

Bring a chair and come enjoy some free local, live outdoor music from Road One South featuring rare blues, well done!

For more information visit www.prescottconcertseries.com.

