Rave On! A Salute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper August 2

Rave On! A Salute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper is being presented at Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. in Prescott at 7 p.m. on Friday, August 2.

Celebrating the music of the Winter Dance Party Tour (the final concert of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and The Big Bopper), this live concert production honors their memory by capturing the rocking spirit of that final tour which also included Dion and The Belmonts. With hits such as Peggy Sue, La Bamba, Chantilly Lace and A Teenager in Love their music and legacy is remembered as they would have wanted; legendary performers rocking at the top of their game.

For tickets and further information visit www.prescottelkstheater.com.

