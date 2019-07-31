PUSD sees new programs with expansion

Every school year is a fresh slate with lots of new possibilities and opportunities intended to help children grow, learn and achieve in ways that tap into their talents, interests and strengths.

This year in Prescott Unified School District is no different.

Prescott Unified School District Superintendent Joe Howard is pumped for the smorgasbord of academic, enrichment, vocational and extracurricular offerings crafted to assure no child is left without the chance to stretch their comfort zones and find their educational niche.

He is extra excited that the district experienced a normal turnover this year, and the 25 new hires are all primed and ready to greet students on Thursday, Aug. 1, the district’s first day.

“We nailed it in our hiring. They will all fit right in,” Howard said of the new teachers he met last week at the district’s first-year teacher orientation session.

Districtwide, Howard said he sees a strong vision on best teaching practices and programs revolving around how students learn. One of the district focuses this year will be about encouraging students from preschool to high school seniors to take ownership of their education, so that they become their own advocates with guidance from their classroom teachers and other support staff and administrators.

“It’s a really nice way to get a school year rolling,” Howard declared.

What’s new?

A couple new programs the district will introduce this year are on both ends of the educational spectrum.

One is the expansion of the Discovery Gardens preschool program — this year will add a class to the district’s third elementary school as well as launch a toddler program at another of the elementary schools. The other is the Prescott High School Freshman Academy, a required semester-long course intended to engage and connect with every freshman as they begin their high school career.

The popularity of the preschool has seen the number of students rise over the past few years such that for the past two years, Taylor Hicks and Lincoln Elementary schools have donated a classroom for 16 4- and 5-year-old boys and girls. This year, a 16-student preschool will be added to Abia Judd Elementary, and a new toddler room for 2- and 3-year-olds will open at Taylor Hicks Elementary School.

Discovery Gardens Director Stacy Williams said that last year the total number of students at the main headquarters in the Washington Traditional School on East Gurley Street and the two other elementary schools totaled 220. Williams expects that number this year could rise to as many as 250 children.

The tuition- and scholarship-based preschool program is divided into morning and afternoon sessions, with parents able to opt for a varied number of days or all-week sessions. Discovery Gardens also offers a full-day program that includes before- and after-school day care services.

“I think they are very excited,” Williams said of the Abia Judd staff.

As for the program’s growth, Williams said this has been a great place for working families and families who want their children to be in a high-quality, safe place where they can get a “head start on learning.”

“Families hear how rigorous kindergarten is now, and they come to us to get a little more prepared and to get more socialization,” Williams said.

For the older students, the high school this year will be offering its first Freshman Academy, a program administrators have customized from existing programs at other high schools and colleges.

“We’re hoping it’s going to put kids on a solid foundation for success in high school,” Assistant Principal Clark Tenney said.

Taught by five experienced teachers — Jennifer Woods, Michael Brown, Amanda Chartier, and the two JROTC leaders, retired Air Force Lt. Col. Bill DeKemper and retired Sgt. Major Erik Appeldoorn — the academy will offer freshmen a chance to explore what they like and what they want to achieve over the course of their four years. They will learn about all the academics, sports programs and other clubs and activities offered to every Badger.

The students will be tutored in a new college-and-career tool, Naviance, Tenney said.

The computer program, donated to the school through the Prescott Education Foundation, enables students to match their interests and talents into high school courses. In addition, Naviance offers students and parents a chance to look at colleges and vocational schools that offer what their child might need on their “path for success” beyond high school graduation, Tenney explained.

High school is a special time in these students’ life, and the instructors will serve as mentors so that this adjustment from the younger grades puts them on solid footing with study and research skills, work group dynamics, even how to forge new friendships, he said.

“What I love about the Freshman Academy and the way they’ve designed it, is that it addresses a lot of things that are hard to address on top of everything else,” Howard said. “This is really focused around positive school culture.”

Ready, Set, Go

“I can’t wait till the kids come back,” Howard said. “There is no better way to see the future than to walk down the hallway in any of our schools. I call it my crystal ball.”