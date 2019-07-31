Phantom of the Universe: The hunt for dark matter August 3

Phantom of the Universe: The hunt for dark matter is being presented at the Jim and Linda Lee Planetarium, 3700 Willow Creek Rd. in Prescott at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 3.

Enjoy a 10 minute tour of the objects of interest for stargazers in our evening sky followed by a half hour investigation into the subject of dark matter! From the journey of protons racing through the world’s largest particle collider in Europe to up-close views of the Big Bang and emergent cosmos, Phantom of the Universe is a new full dome planetarium show designed to immerse audiences in the search for dark matter. Narrated by Tilda Swinton.

With the 10 minute night sky tour and 30 minute dark matter program, the event will last for approximately 40 minutes. Tickets are free! Please remember to arrive at the planetarium at least 10 minutes prior to the showtime indicated on your ticket.

For more information, please visit www.prescott.erau.edu/about/planetarium.

