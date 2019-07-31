Obituary Notice: Gayla Evelyn Remp
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 8:57 p.m.
Gayla Evelyn Remp, born Jan. 6, 1937, passed away in Nevada, June 20, 2019. Services will be at 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, Arizona. Memorial gifts may be made to the church.
