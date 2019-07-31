Obituary: Becky Melendres Clark
Becky Melendres Clark went home to be with her Heavenly Father on July 20, 2019. Becky was born and raised in Los Angeles, California.
She discovered and honed her incredible cooking talents while working in her family’s Mexican restaurant as a young girl.
Becky was married to the love of her life, Al, for 49 years. Together they had two children, Amy and Kathy, who both loved and adored their Mom beyond words. Becky loved her son-in-law, Darren, as her own, and was an amazing Grammy to her three grandchildren — Grant, Remington and namesake, Rebecca.
Becky had a heart for Jesus and an immense love for children, teaching Sunday School in her church for 46 years.
The memorial service will be held in Prescott on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m., at Prescott First Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek Road.
While the tears are so real and fall in abundance, our hearts are comforted knowing Mom is with Dad once again.
Information provided by survivors.
