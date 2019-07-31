OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 31
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mengarelli: Prescott making international headlines with Eviation

Greg Mengarelli, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 8:20 p.m.

Prescott is making headlines locally and throughout the world of aviation. This June, City Manager Michael Lamar and I attended the Paris Air Show where Eviation’s newest technology was beautifully on display, and Prescott also took center stage.

At the invitation of Eviation CEO and Founder, Omer Bar-Yohay, on June 17-20 we were able to take part in the unveiling of “Alice” in Paris, France.

As a member of the NASA, FAA and GAMA electric aviation committees, Eviation is a leader and key proponent in the future of the aviation industry, particularly in regard to electric aircraft.

Alice is an electric aircraft currently under development; it is built from 95% composite materials and controlled by fly-by-wire and three propellers. She will be designed to take nine passengers up to 650 miles at a cruise speed of 240 knots, and that design will take place right here in Prescott.

Coverage of Alice’s unveiling at the Paris Air Show press conference was broad, and included publications and news outlets such as Forbes, CNBC, MSNBC, BBC News, Reuters, Bloomberg and Yahoo Business. Eviation’s ongoing relationship with Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) and the Prescott Regional Airport has been highlighted by these news outlets and will be paramount in the continuing development and growth of aviation in the Prescott community.

In addition to myself and Mr. Lamar, Arizona was represented in Paris by the Arizona Commerce Authority, which helped to promote our community and the entire state for leading-edge technology and aviation.

The Alice aircraft will be brought to Prescott and housed in a hangar at the Prescott Regional Airport. After being transported back from Paris later this summer, Alice will be reassembled for development work to continue, with the assistance of ERAU faculty and staff beginning in August. Eviation’s goal is to have full FAA certification of the Alice aircraft in 2021. We also expect that Yavapai College will play a role with training and certification for manufacture of the aircraft and associated components.

The bottom line is that partnerships with companies like Eviation, which see the potential and greatness that we all already know exists here, is incredibly beneficial for the City of Prescott and our community as a whole. The opportunity for students to work with a company of Eviation’s caliber and then potentially continue to work at that level while staying in our community is truly a dream.

Between development of the Alice aircraft and the ongoing beautification and growth of the Prescott Regional Airport, I am thrilled to see how the world of aviation can continue to positively impact Prescott.

Greg Mengarelli is mayor of Prescott.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott’s ‘Alice’ all-electric aircraft big hit at Paris Air Show
Israeli aircraft company Eviation announces Prescott as new US headquarters
Eviation taps Embry-Riddle for research, development
Electric-airplane manufacturer to establish U.S. presence in Prescott
Prescott airport named 2019 Outstanding Airport

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
31
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
31
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
31
Reservations are due today for a farmer’s workshop
THU
01
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
01
You Too! Mentor training,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries