Letter: Preach love
Editor,
Something that truly amazes me is the time people waste in our community holding signs either supporting our president or hating him.
I was a Marine and was taught to respect the Commander and Chief. We will never change anything in our community by hating anyone. But if we threw the signs down and loved each other regardless of our views, our community would be even greater than it already is.
If we took the time wasted on the corner to bring joy to someone in the hospital or a homeless person or a single mother a lot of great things would occur not only in our community but in our own lives and the lives of others.
Too many people want to change the world, but rarely look in the mirror and change themselves. Don’t teach hate but preach love! Love always wins, and love never fails. Drop your signs, grab on to God’s love and walk across the street and hug each other with a passion to love everyone! That’s why we were created, to love everyone!
I’m gonna have a great day, and there’s nothing you can do about it! Love ya!
David Waldon
Prescott
