Gov. Ducey defends role in pulling Nike incentive

TEMPE — Gov. Doug Ducey denied Tuesday that he unilaterally ordered the Commerce Authority to rescind a $1 million incentive that had been offered to Nike to locate a manufacturing facility in Goodyear.

The cash offer disappeared after a series of early-morning Twitter posts by Ducey on July 2 who said he was upset about the decision by the company to cancel rollout of a new sneaker that featured the “Betsy Ross flag.’’ The move by Nike apparently followed concerns that that the flag would remind blacks that it flew during a period when slavery was legal.

But the governor insisted he never actually ordered the state authority to withhold the cash.

“I’d direct you to re-read the tweet,’’ he said.

The tweet, however, does not back the governor’s contention.

“Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours,’’ he wrote at the time. “I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the state was providing for the company to locate here.’’

That version was backed eight hours later by agency spokeswoman Susan Marie.

“At the governor’s direction, we are withdrawing an up to $1 million grant offer from the Arizona Commerce Authority Competes Fund,’’ she told Capitol Media Services.

On Tuesday, Ducey defended the move. But the governor did not explain how he, as one member of the Commerce Authority, had the legal ability to rescind the grant, offering at time conflicting explanations.

“The Commerce Authority did not vote for the incentive,’’ he said.

Yet Ducey also claimed that he actually had the backing of the agency’s public-private board.

“Sometimes boards agree with me, sometimes they don’t,’’ he said. “In this instance, they did, they agreed with me.’’

But there is no evidence that the board actually met before Ducey sent out the 2 a.m. tweets.

The governor sidestepped a question of whether, in future incentive offers, he would have to approve the company’s politics before it could qualify for a state incentive.

“I sit on the Arizona Commerce Authority,’’ he responded.

“These are subjective decisions,’’ Ducey said. “And I’ve made my decisions.’’

That led to a question of whether it was proper for the Commerce Authority, on which Ducey sits, to simply accede to his directive to withdraw the incentive.

“Well, the Commerce Authority is working very well,’’ the governor responded.

Ducey’s comments came after he attended a press conference where Microsoft provided some details Tuesday about the three new data centers in west Phoenix suburbs.

Brian Janous, the company’s manager of energy and sustainability, said the new facilities in El Mirage and Goodyear will not be the drain on power and water that has historically been an issue with these kinds of facilities.

He said they will be powered 100 percent with renewable energy. That includes a partnership with Arizona-based First Solar to supply power to build a new 150 megawatt solar plant to be built in Maricopa.