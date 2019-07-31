Free Yoga Nidra class can calm your mind on August 1

Learn the powerful meditation technique of Yoga Nidra at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 Skoog Blvd. in the Crystal Room from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. the first Thursday of every month.

Yoga Nidra is a powerful meditation technique that helps relieve stress, reduce anxiety, improve sleep and more. If you have trouble getting your mind to slow down you will find this practice extremely beneficial.

This is a free event. No registration is required. For more information call 928-759-3040 or visit www.pvlib.net.

