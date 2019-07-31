Free End of Summer Teen Party at Mountain Valley Park August 1

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation presents an End of Summer Teen Party at Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 1.

Celebrate the end of summer with a bang! This is a free event so teens and tweens come on out and enjoy games, music provided by Sky City Audio, ice cream floats and more!

For more information check out the Facebook Event page or visit www.pvaz.net.

