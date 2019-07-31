OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 31
Weather  71.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: My friend is seeing a cheating pig

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 7:42 p.m.

Dear Annie: My friend has been dating the same guy for about a year, and I have always gotten along with him just fine. He has become my friend, too. I’ve always thought they seem so happy together, and it makes me glad to see my friend treated well by someone she cares about. Friendship is everything to me. That’s why I’m struggling now. Another friend of mine, from a completely different circle of friends, was telling me about the guy she recently hooked up with. Well, lo and behold, he’s already taken ... by my other friend. I’m really struggling with this information and feeling conflicted. First of all, I can’t believe that this guy had me fooled while he’s been fooling around with two of my friends. But I just don’t know whom to confront first and how to get this pig out of my friends’ lives! — Fierce Friend

Dear Fierce: “Pig” is too kind a word. But I digress.

You need to talk to both of your friends. (Let’s count it as some shred of a silver lining that the two of them aren’t friends with each other.)

First, talk to the one whom he cheated with. Don’t be accusatory. Start with “I’m sure you weren’t aware of this, but...” Don’t get into too many details with her. Keep the conversation short and sweet.

Then comes the hard part. You need to tell your friend her boyfriend cheated. Do it soon — like, now. The longer you put off news such as this, the harder it is to share. Put forth your comfiest shoulder to cry on, and tell her, as gently as possible, that he cheated. It’s not going to be fun. You’ll be in for a long few weeks as a human sounding board. But in the end, your friend will move on.

As for that pig? He’ll go “wah, wah, wah” all the way home.

Dear Annie: All of a sudden, I found myself being the only single one in my group of close girlfriends. I’m totally fine with being single right now; we are all second-year law school students and have a lot going on. I’ve just been focusing on school and myself since getting out of a four-year relationship last year. I’m just along for the ride!

My friends are at different stages in their relationships. Two are in semi-long-term relationships (one to three years). Two are in the puppy love phase. And one is just past the puppy love phase, aka the veil-is-lifted phase, aka we’ll see how that goes.

We all hang out as a group often — significant others included — and I’m usually included on other plans. But other times, I feel totally ditched. One of my friends hangs all over her boyfriend when the three of us are out. And another has become flaky and noncommittal about making plans for just the two of us. I’m all about their having fun and getting swept up in the whirlwind of romance; it’s a great feeling. But flakiness is my biggest pet peeve. My feelings are starting to get hurt. Should I talk to them about this or just give them some space? — Single Lady Law Student

Dear Single Lady: What’s with the attitude? Your friends are in committed and loving relationships, and your overall reaction is “we’ll see how that goes”? Perhaps you need to examine your own pessimism toward relationships. If you’re still holding on to the heartache of your breakup, keeping your defenses up, you’re only hurting yourself.

As for your friends — talk to them. These “smitten kittens” may not even realize they’ve left you by the wayside. If you approach them about it and they continue not to be mindful, take some space and mingle in different social circles. Things will normalize eventually. And if not, you’ll always have Beyonce.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: How to deal with a cheating ‘pig’
Dear Annie: Buddy’s girlfriend may be cheating
Dear Annie: Friend in a problematic relationship
Dear Annie: Time to take leap of faith
Dear Annie: Husband looking at porn and more

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
31
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
31
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
31
Reservations are due today for a farmer’s workshop
THU
01
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
01
You Too! Mentor training,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries