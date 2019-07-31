Chino Valley Summer Farmers Market, Thursday August 1

The Chino Valley Summer Farmers Market is held at Olsen's Grain, 344 Highway 89 in Chino Valley from 3 to 6 p.m. on Thursday's through October 24.

Pick up some fresh local food, check out the vendors and meet your local farmers and ranchers at the farmers market. Free to attend for all ages.

More information at www.prescottfarmersmarket.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dcourier.com/submit-event.