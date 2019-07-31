OFFERS
Wed, July 31
Cellar Fire 100 percent contained; flash flood warnings are in effect

An aerial view of the Cellar Fire, which was burning into ponderosa pine west of Senator Highway south of Prescott, on Wednesday, July 17. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

An aerial view of the Cellar Fire, which was burning into ponderosa pine west of Senator Highway south of Prescott, on Wednesday, July 17. (Prescott National Forest/Courtesy)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 9:08 p.m.

The Prescott National Forest Burned Area Emergency Response (BAER) team announced on Wednesday, July 31, that the Cellar Fire is 100 percent contained with no current threats to human life and safety or any further damage to property and key natural resources.

The fire, which was started by a lightning strike two weeks ago, burned 7,512 acres 16 miles southwest of Prescott in an area located within the Blind Indian Creek watershed that flows southwest into the Hassayampa River.

In the team’s analysis of the fire’s impact on soils showed that 46.5 percent burned in moderate severity, with 14.4 percent at a high severity and 25.8 percent at a low severity, according to a news release from the United States Forest Service.

The Prescott National Forest operates under the auspices of the federal department.

“Given the location of the fire footprint, final assessments indicate minimal values at risk within the fire perimeter or downstream,” the news release said.

Team members said any potential post-fire risk is within the closure area with a minor runoff risk to downstream property values.

No additional treatments are anticipated, but access to the Prescott National Forest in that area will remain closed through Sept. 30.

“This date represents the historic end of monsoons, and therefore, the highest likelihood of runoff-related risk will have subsided,” the release stated.

Areas affected by the 2017 Goodwin fire scar’s additional stream flow and sediment delivery will not be affected by additional flows or sediment delivery created by the Cellar Fire scar, forest officials said.

The Prescott National Forest and the Yavapai County Flood Control District have been sharing information throughout the Cellar Fire and the burn team’s response, the release said.

The Flood Control District has assessed the few structures located on private lands in the affected area and advised land owners of the increased flood risk.

Residents and visitors should not be traveling along roads downstream from the burned areas in the forest, the release said. Everyone near and downstream from the Cellar Fire burned area should remain alert and stay updated on weather conditions that may result in heavy rains over the area. Flash flooding could occur.

