Celebrate the Celtic holiday and honor Mother Earth on Aug. 1
A celebration of the Celtic holiday will take place at Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Avenue in Prescott from 1 to 6:30 p.m. on August 1.
A free movie screening of “Symphony of the Soil” is the centerpiece for this event to recognize the Celtic holiday Lughnasadh or Lammas. This is the time for the reaping of the grain and first fruits and to honor Mother Earth for her gifts.
A free gift will be offered to the first 10 people to sign in at the door. Enjoy music, crowning of the First Harvest Queen, organic snacks and other festivities.
This event is co-sponsored by The Green Sanctuary Project, Kindred Spirits group and the Social Justice Council of GPUUC and the Northern Arizona Climate Change Alliance. For more information email granitepeakuu@gmail.com or visit www.prescottuu.org.
