OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 31
Weather  69.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona AG opinion cuts education funding for some incarcerated students

Attorney General Mark Brnovich (John Samora/The Arizona Republic via AP, file)

Attorney General Mark Brnovich (John Samora/The Arizona Republic via AP, file)

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: July 31, 2019 9:51 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, July 31, 2019 10:28 PM

PHOENIX -- A new opinion from Attorney General Mark Brnovich is leaving dozens of young adults who are locked up in Pima County Jail without the funding to help them complete a high school diploma.

Brnovich acknowledged that state aid is available for school districts for anyone younger than 22. And Pima County School Superintendent Dustin Williams said his office runs a state-recognized school district for anyone younger than 22 who is locked up.

But Brnovich said he reads the law to require the state to provide funds only for those younger than 18.

The only exception, the attorney general said, is when the person in a county jail has a disability. In those cases, state aid runs through age 21.

Monday's opinion drew an angry reaction from Williams who said the cutoff of state dollars has left more than four dozen students his district had been operating without education opportunities.

"How in the world are we not educating probably the most neediest kid, and start to tackle this school-to-prison pipeline and start to tackle this recidivism that is out of control,'' he told Capitol Media Services.

"I would reckon to bet that 100 percent of the taxpayers don't want these individuals just sitting there doing nothing all day,'' Williams said. "I think they would prefer if they were getting an education or finishing up on some school while they're incarcerated.''

An aide to Brnovich defended the opinion.

"We follow what the law says, not what we want it to be or what we think it should be,'' said Ryan Anderson.

At the heart of the battle is a state law which says that all schools shall admit all children who are between the ages of 16 and 21 who reside in the district and who have not graduated from high school.

Williams, as county schools chief, runs an "accommodation'' school district for youngsters who are locked up, complete with a principal and teachers. That makes his district eligible for state aid, just like any other district.

He said it's bad enough that state law pays him just 72 percent of what other districts get, a figure that comes out at about $3,100 per student per year.

"I lose 28 cents on every kid,'' Williams said.

Williams said he worked with Sen. David Bradley, D-Tucson, last year to get the same funding as other districts. That bill cleared the Senate Education Committee but never got any farther.

As it turned out, the state Department of Education, changing its auditing procedures, concluded that he was entitled to no funds at all for those who have turned 18.

The Pima County Attorney's Office disagreed, issuing its own formal opinion in a bid to get the dollars restored. But Brnovich, by law, gets the last word.

The result, Williams said, is that the program for about 50 youngsters in that age group has gone away.

"Now we're not getting anything and those individuals are just sitting there,'' he said.

But Brnovich, in his opinion, said the legal issue boils down to the wording of state laws: Counties are required to provide education services to incarcerated youths only until they reach age 18, with the exception of those with disabilities.

"Their meaning is clear: State funding is available only for the two categories of prisoners to whom county must offer a jail education program,'' he wrote. And Brnovich said the fact that schools are required to admit anyone through age 21 does not mean the state has to provide aid if the school is run as part of a jail.

Williams said that with the state funding gone he is pursing alternatives to help those who are locked up, but 18 or older get a chance for a diploma.

One, he said, would be to try to earn a GED diploma through online courses offered through Pima Community College. But Williams said that should not be necessary.

"We're a full-on district school,'' he said. "I've got principals and teachers and experts, all certified.''

More to the point, Williams said, Arizona should be doing more to help ensure that all students have a chance to get a diploma.

"We need to be progressive in this state, and we need to be progressive towards incarcerated individuals. Period,'' he said.

Williams also said he hopes to convince Gov. Doug Ducey to pursue a change in the law.

"He has said that the direction of the state (that) he wants to focus on is incarcerated youths,'' Williams said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Tucson school district’s desegregation funding threatened
AG backpedals on support for Polk's anti-pot funding
Attorney General won't block Prop 123 money
Arizona AG: Lawmakers must pass charter school reforms
Attorney General won’t block money from Prop. 123: Officials not liable and charters will get share, barring court order

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
31
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
31
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
31
Reservations are due today for a farmer’s workshop
THU
01
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
01
You Too! Mentor training,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries