Williams: The ‘firsts’ of our lives

How many ‘firsts” in your life do you remember? How about the first day of school in kindergarten? I vaguely recollect not wanting to be there at all. After that first day’s harrowing experience, though, I kind of looked forward to being with kids my own age, even if that little snit Tommie Herman insistently howled for his stuffed walrus for days on end.

Girls were a puzzlement from the beginning. They were in some ways similar, and yet there was an “other species” aura about them. It immediately occurred to me that since they were pretty much everywhere, I’d have to deal with them sooner or later. Later suited me just fine.

The first school test was an invasion of my privacy. What I chose to share about what I knew was entirely my concern and no business of the teacher, the principal or Mr. Johansson — who ran the snack store down the street from the school.

My mother, of course, was another matter. I shared everything with her. Endlessly. In great detail. And with excessive graphic specificity. But I knew she wanted as much data as I could provide, so I delivered.



I asked neighbor Luiz the other day about his earliest memory of school. He said the one image that was seared into his psyche during those years was of a stern-faced, frightfully-large female draped in a black nun’s habit wielding a yardstick — and heading straight for him. This one memory seemed so traumatic for Luiz that I sought no further information.

Another first during those early years, was our home TV that materialized in the living room around 1950. I had no idea how all those people got into that little box with the screen in the front. I was concerned for their health since for the first year or two they all had gray skin. But in those days, everything on the screen appeared in various shades of gray.



I’m sure I had a tricycle at the appropriate age, but I really remember the red and white Schwinn I got around 1953. I must have put several hundred thousand miles on that poor bike over the next few years. As far as I knew, I was the fastest, raciest world traveler in the neighborhood. I was particularly impressive in the saddle when I installed playing cards in the spokes to replicate the sound of a motorcycle. My daring street gear ensemble was topped by my uncle’s sailor’s cap from his service in the Navy. I haven’t created that dramatic of an image since.

Unfortunately, I also vividly remember my first puff of a cigar. Around the age of 10, my cousin and I had been left alone as our dads drove away on errands. One of us had the brilliant idea of raiding Uncle’s humidor. We selected a virulent-looking belvedere and lit up. We felt like newly minted men with our first plume of exhaled smoke.

By the second exhalation, our faces had turned a mint-green. We flushed the remains of our breakfasts and the cigar down the toilet.



Fast forwarding to now, I’ve been thinking of one of my more recent ‘firsts’ in my life. Although retirement started some years ago, it has occurred to me that for the first time, I am the captain of my own ship. I’m totally accountable for where my life goes from here. I’m the one in charge of what I do and when I do it. That is one heavy-duty responsibility.

I think I’ll take a nap.

