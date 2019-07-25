OFFERS
Texas fire department’s new $350K truck destroyed by fire

In this Thursday, July 25, 2019 photo, Abilene firefighters hose-down a Snyder Fire Department truck that caught fire on Westlake Road as it was being driven to a maintenance shop in Abilene, Texas. (Ronald W. Erdrich/The Abilene Reporter-News via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 11:30 p.m.

ABILENE, Texas — A nearly $350,000 fire truck delivered last month to a West Texas department has gone up in flames during a test drive to check the brakes.

Snyder fire Chief Perry Westmoreland said Friday that the new pumper truck was destroyed a day earlier in Abilene.

Westmoreland says the rig, put into service June 19, was driven Thursday to a Freightliner dealer for warranty work. He says a mechanic and a driver took the truck out to evaluate the brakes when they heard a boom, got out and saw a rear tire on fire. The flames then spread. Nobody was hurt.

Westmoreland says fire officials in Snyder, 80 miles (128 kilometers) southeast of Lubbock, are dealing with insurance issues as they work to rent a replacement truck. The department has more than 20 other firefighting vehicles.

