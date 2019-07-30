OFFERS
Recognition of staff, Mary Mallory lead off Town Council meeting
Bingo license, duplex rezoning approved

Prescott Valley Town Manager Larry Tarkowski, center, receives a plaque and a check at the July 25 Town Council meeting at which he was recognized for 30 years’ service with the town. With him are Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye, left, and Mayor Kell Palguta. (Sue Tone/Tribune)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 5:20 p.m.

Current town staff and former mayor Harvey Skoog heaped praises on former council member Mary Mallory and also on Town Manager Larry Tarkowski, who was recognized for 30 years of service with the Town of Prescott Valley at the July 25 council meeting.

Council officially accepted Mallory’s July 15 letter of resignation; she was appointed to the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors after the resignation of Jack Smith. Skoog, current council members and Mayor Kell Palguta all talked about Mallory’s contributions to the town and thanked her for serving the community.

Long-time town employees, some now department heads, spoke to Tarkowski’s leadership abilities, accomplishments and loss of hair; he laughed and rubbed his head each time the latter was brought up.

Town Clerk Diane Russell read a proclamation for National Night Out, an event taking place Aug. 6 throughout the community. Prescott Valley Police Officer Tyler Brown received a certificate of appreciation for his five years with the town.

Vice Mayor Lora Lee Nye, who also chairs the Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition, asked Donnie White, owner of the CDW Consultant Group, to speak on a consent agenda item on a $105,000 service contract. In the July 25 memo to council members by John Munderloh, Water Resources manager, Munderloh recommends contracting with CDW to design and construct juniper chip wattles for various Coalition projects.

The demonstration projects entail chipping juniper brush and using this material in wattles instead of the commonly used straw. CDW, a Texas company, will bring to Yavapai County its 55,000-pound chipper equipment as well as two trailers.

The funds come from three grants through the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the Arizona Water Protection Fund, and a Wood Innovations Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the latter grant totaling $194,000. The wattles will be used on state land to help ranchers with erosion control.

CDW will also study the use of wattles for mine sites and urban water runoff control. The lifespan of juniper chip wattles is five to 10 years, White said, or about three to five times the life of straw wattles. Council unanimously approved the contract.

In other matters, there being no participation or discussion on two public hearings, council approved the zoning map change on Loos Drive for construction of two duplexes, and a bingo license for the Villages at Lynx Creek.

Council also approved the purchase of a new ramada for $49,497 at the American Legion Park, replacing the current one that has “exceeded their useful lifecycle,” the memo from Parks and Recreation Director Brian Witty stated.

A contract for installation of irrigation system for landscaping work at the Santa Fe Station Park at the southwest corner of Glassford Hill Road was awarded to Anderson Construction Corporation for $90,400.

In other business, council members approved two change order requests, one for the Legend Larry Well project in an amount of $38,737; a second for professional services with Matrix New World Engineering for hydrologic services for two new wells in the Mingus West/Fairgrounds area for $132,331.

