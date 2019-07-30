Quad City Events: July 31-Aug 3, 2019

Wednesday, July 31

Reservations are due today for a farmer’s workshop offered by the University of Arizona Yavapai County Cooperative Extension Office on Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon, 840 Rodeo Drive, Bldg. C, Prescott. 928-445-6590, ext. 221.

High Noon Toastmasters meeting, noon, Masonic Hall (third floor- access from stairs at the back), 1028 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. Gain confidence and leadership skills in a fun, friendly, safe environment.

VFW Post 541 Dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m., 202 N. Arizona Ave., Prescott. 928-776-1125.

Prescott Military Pilots, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elks Club, Prescott Valley. 928-848-2742.

Thursday, August 1

Alzheimer’s Presentation - Know the 10 Signs, 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. No registration required, space is limited. 928-759-3040.

Yoga Nidra, noon, Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd. Yoga Nidra gets the mind to slow, so that your body can heal itself. Free. No registration required. 928-759-3040.

Coffee with a Cop, 9 to 10:30 a.m., HomeSmart Fine Homes & Land, 8133 Highway 69, Suite C, Prescott Valley.

Back to School Resource and Wellness Fair, noon to 3 p.m., HUSD District Office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Prescott Valley. Free backpack full of school supplies for students. 928-759-5109.

First Harvest Celebration, 6:30 p.m., free film showing: Symphony of the Soil is the centerpiece for an event in Prescott to recognize the Celtic holiday Lughnasadh or Lammas. Free gift to the first 10 people to sign in at the door. Music, crowning of the First Harvest Queen, organic snacks and other festivities. Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave. http://www.prescottuu.org/events-calendar.

You Too! Mentor training, 10 and 11 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Training on iPads with hearing and vision accessibility apps. To register, contact the Ask a Librarian Desk at 928-777-1526 or ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov.

Friday, August 2

Prescott Indivisible general meeting, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, 882 Sunset Ave., Prescott.

Coffee Talk with Save the Dells, 7 to 9 a.m., Wild Iris Coffeehouse, 124 S. Granite St., Suite E, Prescott.

First Southern Baptist Church of Chino Valley clothing giveaway, 9 a.m. to noon, 1524 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley. Clothing includes all sizes and gender. Shoes, sleepwear, shirts, pants, and many misc items. We also have lots of infants and toddler clothes. 928-636-2014.

16th annual Prescott Gem & Mineral Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 Main St., Prescott Valley. Demonstrations, drawing, kids’ section and more. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors, veterans, students; kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult.

It’s A Mystery Book Group, The Dry (2017) by Jane Harper, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. to noon, Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Basic Spanish skills needed.

Lapsit Storytime: Bring your baby for some cozy active time on your lap, 9:30 to 10 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St.

Preschool storytime, 10:30 to 11 a.m., Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children, ages 3-5, and their grownups. Siblings are always welcome.

Prescott Summer Concert Series: Friday Band, Road One South, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., courthouse plaza in downtown Prescott. prescottconcertseries.com.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly), weigh-in, 9 to 10 a.m., meeting, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 3755 Willow Creek Road, Prescott. 928-925-2264.

Historic Downtown Walking Tours “Where It All Began” 10 a.m., Visitor Information Center at Prescott Chamber of Commerce. Park at Granite Street parking garage. Tours are 90 minutes. Donations accepted. www.prescott.org or 928-445-2000.

Saturday, August 3

Prescott Gateway Back to School Fashion & Fun Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gateway Mall.

Prescott City Council candidates answer water issue questions, 10 a.m. to noon, sanctuary at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Ave. Candidates will be available to meet with the public at 9:30 a.m. Questions prepared by CWAG, a local citizens group advocating for a sustainable water future for Prescott and central Yavapai County and for the protection of the upper Verde River. www.cwagaz.org, 928-445-4218, or email info@cwagaz.org.