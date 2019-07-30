PUSD kicks off new school year with faculty and staff accolades

Prescott Unified School District’s all-faculty and staff welcome-back ceremony on Monday was an educational “love fest,” with leaders and supporters hailing everyone from the classroom teachers to bus drivers, maintenance technicians and secretaries for enriching “every child, every day.”

In pep rally fashion, district leaders cheered the “world-class education” each faculty and staff member plays a role in providing to almost 4,000 students. Community clubs and businesses hosted a resource fair before and after the ceremonies, all aimed at supporting teachers and staff.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, those preschool to seniors will walk through the doors of PUSD’s six schools welcomed by the audience that assembled on Monday, all of whom the district leaders and supporters said are eager to equip the students not only to be successes in their classes or school, but in whatever they choose as their life pursuit.

As part of the celebration, the district recognized 11 staff members for “going the extra mile” when it comes to customer service. They also honored those with 15 or more years in the district.

A loud cheer erupted in the audience for those proud Prescott High Badger alumni who opted to devote their careers to the place that educated them.

Class of 2019 graduate Sydney Seeley was filmed sharing with the audience the importance of the PUSD education family’s lessons, wisdom and coaching on her young life. PUSD readied her for her future, one she is beginning as a freshman at the United States Military Academy at West Point in New York.

District Superintendent Joe Howard said the strength of PUSD is its unwavering belief in “every child, every day” and a determination to unleash the “unlimited potential” of those students. The district offers limitless opportunities to its students, be it offering extra encouragement and assistance for students who might be wrestling with a particular lesson or pushing a child who typically “soars” so that they then are able to “fly,” he said.

“We want to give them the best hope for the future,” Howard said to an audience that included first-year teachers right up to their longest tenured faculty member, Mile High Middle School Industrial Arts teacher Terry Pemberton who is celebrating his 49th year as a Prescott educator.

A Prescott High mother, former teacher, national speaker and comedienne Amberly Neese — her daughter Judah is a 2019 Badger — entertained the audience with some punchy anecdotes that anyone who has ever been in a classroom, or worked with students, could certainly appreciate. Her admiration for the profession was evident; her knowledge of what goes on behind the scenes with children and teachers provoked plenty of laughter.

“You have power,” Neese assured with the advice to skip the “tight pants and cape.”

With what they say and do in the classroom, or on the playground, or at a theater, band or team practice, Neese said these adults are able to infuse young people with a sense of value and purpose.

“You help them realize who they want to be,” she said.

To be an educator today is to be a “life changer,” Neese declared.

She praised all those who inspired her daughter to explore her musical and theatrical talents, and begged forgiveness to any teacher who tried to instruct her child in mathematics.

With a quick bow, Neese ended her sketch with two four words: “Thank you, thank you.”