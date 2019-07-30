OFFERS
Obituary: Marie M. Andersen

Marie M. Andersen

Marie M. Andersen

Originally Published: July 30, 2019 9:26 p.m.

Marie M. Andersen, 85, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed peacefully with her two children by her side on July 24, 2019. Marie was born Sept. 11, 1933, in Denver, Colorado, to Clarence and Helen Meyers.

Marie graduated from Boise, Idaho. Later she moved to Spokane, Washington, where she worked as a legal secretary. Marie married Gene Ray Patton, and they had two children — Danny and Linda. They divorced and Marie moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. In 1977, Marie married Viggo Andersen of B.C., Canada. They raised a son, David Andersen. In 2001 Marie was a widow and moved to Prescott Valley in 2002 to live with her son, Danny Patton. Marie loved to roller skate as a child and helped out on their farm in Jerome, Idaho, with her parents.

Marie loved to travel and play cards and go on picnics and visit Ghost Towns. Marie was baptized into Christ in 1980. Marie loved to care for stray cats and cared about helping the homeless people. Marie was always willing to help her loved ones.

Marie is survived by son, Danny Patton of Prescott Valley, Arizona; daughter Linda Murphy of Twin Falls, Idaho; stepson, David Andersen of B.C., Canada; three grandchildren, Jamie, Sky and Bo of Twin Falls, Idaho; and many great-grandchildren. Marie is preceded in death by her father, Clarence Meyers; her mother, Helen Meyers; brother Ed Meyers; brother Johnny Meyers; and sister Gloria Shaffer.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Becky for her care and friendship to Mom, and to Hospice of the Pines for their caring staff and kindness.

Services will be held at a later time at Twin Falls, Idaho. No more suffering for our mother; she had a beautiful heart and sweet smile with shining green eyes and will be dearly missed.

Information provided by survivors.

