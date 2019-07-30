Obituary: Janis Lynn Noble

Janis Lynn Noble, 68, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. Ms. Noble is survived by her mother, Pauline Noble of Raleigh, North Carolina; her sisters, Susan Binkley (Steve) of Prescott, Arizona, and Carolyn Stidham (Shaler) of Raleigh, North Carolina; her brother, Raymond Noble of San Antonio, Texas; eight nieces and nephews; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

Ms. Noble traveled extensively and had an active military career. She retired from the U.S. Navy as a lieutenant commander. Before Ms. Noble moved to Prescott, Arizona, two years ago, she lived in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Services will be held in Texas at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.





Information provided by survivors.