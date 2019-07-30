OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 30
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Donald “Don” Aycock

Donald “Don” Aycock

Donald “Don” Aycock

Originally Published: July 30, 2019 9:19 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Donald “Don” Aycock passed away at the age of 78 from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Don was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 1, 1941, to Bill and Sara Aycock. A rare Arizona native, he attended West High, Phoenix College and Northern Arizona University. Don worked for 30+ years as a school administrator in the Alhambra District in Phoenix, then completed his career in Silver City, New Mexico and Yarnell, Arizona. Don truly loved sports! A true athlete himself, he played tennis, golf, basketball and track and field. He enjoyed following all of our Arizona sports teams over the years.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Sara and his father, William “Wild Bill.” He is survived by his brother, Steve; his two children, Heather and Todd; and three grandchildren who meant the world to him, Tyler, Dylan and Jayme.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m., at Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd,, Peoria, Arizona 85383. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley in memory of Donald Aycock: Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or www.hov.org.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Sara Lee (Sally) Aycock
Obituary: William (Bill) Earl Aycock
Obituary: Donald "Don" Johnston
Obituary: Donald Gene Henning
Obituary: Donald Ray Rogers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
30
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
30
Toddler storytime
TUE
30
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
30
Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries