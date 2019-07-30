Obituary: Donald “Don” Aycock

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Donald “Don” Aycock passed away at the age of 78 from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Don was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 1, 1941, to Bill and Sara Aycock. A rare Arizona native, he attended West High, Phoenix College and Northern Arizona University. Don worked for 30+ years as a school administrator in the Alhambra District in Phoenix, then completed his career in Silver City, New Mexico and Yarnell, Arizona. Don truly loved sports! A true athlete himself, he played tennis, golf, basketball and track and field. He enjoyed following all of our Arizona sports teams over the years.

Don was preceded in death by his mother, Sara and his father, William “Wild Bill.” He is survived by his brother, Steve; his two children, Heather and Todd; and three grandchildren who meant the world to him, Tyler, Dylan and Jayme.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m., at Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd,, Peoria, Arizona 85383. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley in memory of Donald Aycock: Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or www.hov.org.

Information provided by survivors.