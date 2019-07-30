Obituary: Donald “Don” Aycock
On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, Donald “Don” Aycock passed away at the age of 78 from complications of Parkinson’s disease.
Don was born in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 1, 1941, to Bill and Sara Aycock. A rare Arizona native, he attended West High, Phoenix College and Northern Arizona University. Don worked for 30+ years as a school administrator in the Alhambra District in Phoenix, then completed his career in Silver City, New Mexico and Yarnell, Arizona. Don truly loved sports! A true athlete himself, he played tennis, golf, basketball and track and field. He enjoyed following all of our Arizona sports teams over the years.
Don was preceded in death by his mother, Sara and his father, William “Wild Bill.” He is survived by his brother, Steve; his two children, Heather and Todd; and three grandchildren who meant the world to him, Tyler, Dylan and Jayme.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m., at Christ Church of the Valley, 7007 W. Happy Valley Rd,, Peoria, Arizona 85383. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley in memory of Donald Aycock: Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014 or www.hov.org.
Information provided by survivors.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Amber Alert: Suspect in disappearance of 4-year-old girl may be in Arizona
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
TUE
30
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
30
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
TUE
30
|
Toddler storytime
|
TUE
30
|
Technology Help Hour,
|
TUE
30
|
Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...