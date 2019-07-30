OFFERS
Wed, July 31
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Musician tip jar goes digital with Austin pilot program

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 11:55 p.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — No cash? No problem.

Austin, Texas, is launching a pilot program that will let fans digitally tip their favorite musicians.

The Austin American-Statesman reports the city is providing 10 artists with a DipJar, a device that enables fans to tip musicians using a credit or debit card.

The chosen artists will test the technology for six months. They can collect tips at local live shows or on tour.

City officials say they hope the program will financially help local musicians and the city, which draws visitors due in part to its internationally known music scene.

Mat Oldiges, leader of the Human Circuit, one of the groups selected, says while tips are fewer than before, he believes fans still want to help artists but may “just need that little extra motivation and access.”

The New White DipJar - A Canvas For Your Cause by DipJar

