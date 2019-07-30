Musician tip jar goes digital with Austin pilot program
AUSTIN, Texas — No cash? No problem.
Austin, Texas, is launching a pilot program that will let fans digitally tip their favorite musicians.
The Austin American-Statesman reports the city is providing 10 artists with a DipJar, a device that enables fans to tip musicians using a credit or debit card.
The chosen artists will test the technology for six months. They can collect tips at local live shows or on tour.
City officials say they hope the program will financially help local musicians and the city, which draws visitors due in part to its internationally known music scene.
Mat Oldiges, leader of the Human Circuit, one of the groups selected, says while tips are fewer than before, he believes fans still want to help artists but may “just need that little extra motivation and access.”
