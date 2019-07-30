Letter: Uranium reality

Editor,

Our congressman Paul Gosar has obliquely accused U.S. Rep. Paul Grijalva, D-Ariz., of colluding with Russia by continuing to prohibit uranium mining in the Grand Canyon area (Gosar’s broadcast email of June 24).

It is encouraging that Gosar is concerned about Russia’s attempts to undermine our mineral security. However, he neglects to mention that our imports of uranium are from many sources, Russia contributing only 18%. First among our uranium sources is our neighbor to the north, Canada.

The protection of the Grand Canyon is quite independent of our uranium needs. In his urge to revive local uranium mining, congressman Gosar needs to stick to facts.

Eric Force

Geologist

and Prescott Republican