Hurry up and wait: Docs say insurers increasingly interfere
After Kim Lauerman was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, doctors wanted to give her a drug that helps prevent infections and fever during chemotherapy. Her insurer said no.
Anthem Blue Cross told Lauerman the drug wasn't necessary. She eventually got it after an infection landed her in the hospital, but that led to another problem: She ended up missing several chemo sessions.
"The insurance has been great until I got to a point that I really needed something for survival," Lauerman said.
Doctors say they worry about the growing influence insurers have over patient care. Some are finding that they need more approvals from insurance companies for routine things like medical scans or some prescriptions, which can postpone care for a few days or even weeks.
Insurers say advances in medical care are prompting them to review more cases before deciding on coverage. They say the checks are not meant to delay or stifle care, and they see them as a way to talk to doctors about the best approach and to guard against unnecessary treatment.
"It's not the end of the conversation," said Kristine Grow, a spokeswoman for the insurer trade group America's Health Insurance Plans.
Stuck in the middle are patients who may wind up with breaks in treatment. Those interruptions can stir anxiety and, in some cases, influence the success of their care.
Lauerman worries her advanced cancer may return because her treatment was cut short.
Doctors wanted her to get chemotherapy and the drug Neupogen to boost infection-fighting white blood cells. But they had to end the second round of chemo early after she developed an infection.
The 57-year-old Alpharetta, Georgia, resident also had surgery and now gets regular scans and blood work to check whether her cancer has returned.
Federal privacy laws prevent Anthem from commenting on Lauerman's case. But spokeswoman Lori McLaughlin said the insurer does cover Neupogen. That decision can depend on several factors including the patient's health, the treatment plan and guidelines from cancer groups, she said.
No independent research tracks how frequently insurance issues delay or curtail care nationally, but doctors say they've seen a marked increase in difficulties over the last few years.
Dr. Ray Page says more than 90% of his patients need an insurer's approval before he does a positron emission tomography, or PET, scan to try to figure out where cancer has spread. The Fort Worth, Texas, doctor said his patients rarely had to wait for such approvals five years ago.
"That patient is putting their life in my hands, and they need to be able to trust me," he said. "When you have these outside interferences telling me I can do this and I can't do that ... that very quickly erodes the trust."
Dr. Barbara McAneny said insurer-created delays have become common in many types of cancer care except for routine follow-up visits. That includes people waiting for pain medication prescriptions.
"When patients have chronic pain and you make them go without their pain medication for several days ... waiting for the wheels of insurance companies to turn, it is cruel," said the Albuquerque, New Mexico-based oncologist and former president of the American Medical Association.
Outside cancer care, doctors say coverage for routine tests like MRIs has become difficult.
Autoworker Lance Hopkins lived with neck pain that spread down his body for weeks earlier this year while he awaited insurance approval of an MRI exam. The 55-year-old Monson, Massachusetts, resident said his doctor needs the exam to find a suspected pinched nerve, but his insurer had only approved less precise tests.
"What really stunk is my granddaughter had a fishing derby and I couldn't even hold a fishing pole to help her," he said. "All I could do is sit there and watch."
Insurers base their reviews and coverage decisions on treatment guidelines established by medical societies, said Dr. Michael Sherman, chief medical officer for Harvard Pilgrim, which offers employer-sponsored and individual coverage mostly in New England.
They have to guard against potential problems such as addiction to pain medications, radiation exposure from too many medical scans or unscrupulous doctors who have their own imaging devices and want to make money. They also try to rein in costs.
"If we can't do that, and we see premiums continue to go up ... people won't be able to afford insurance, let alone health care," Sherman said.
Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy. The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Amber Alert: Suspect in disappearance of 4-year-old girl may be in Arizona
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Prescott Council candidates offer views on Hilton Garden Inn deal
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
WED
31
|
Prescott Military Pilots,
|
WED
31
|
High Noon Toastmasters
|
WED
31
|
Reservations are due today for a farmer’s workshop
|
THU
01
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
01
|
You Too! Mentor training,
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...