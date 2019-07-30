Grand Canyon University’s athletic director has resigned
College Athletics
PHOENIX (AP) — The athletic director at Grand Canyon University has resigned, effective Aug. 12.
School officials said Tuesday that Mike Vaught is taking an opportunity in the private sector outside of athletics.
They say Deputy Athletic Director Jamie Boggs will fill the position on an interim basis.
Vaught joined the Antelopes in October 2014 amid the second year of a four-year transition from NCAA Division II to Division I.
Boggs has been deputy athletic director and senior woman administrator since January 2015.
She has provided oversight of the day-to-day operations of the university’s athletic department while serving as the sport administrator for baseball and men’s soccer.
