Graham: Time to take a new look at holiday schedule

Most of us know that the meaning of Halloween has changed since its roots were formed thousands of years ago.

The holiday has shed most of its superstitions and religious overtones, and today it is pretty much as it appears on the surface: a day for children and adults to dress up in costumes and consume large quantities of treats (candy for the former, sometimes alcoholic for the latter).

Since its meaning has changed so radically from the original reasons it was celebrated on Oct. 31, the traditional date assigned to Halloween seems much more random.

This brings us to the Halloween And Costumes Association (HCA), which says its mission is to “promote and grow the safe celebration of Halloween and year-round costumed events throughout North America.” The group has started an online petition at change.org asking the government to officially change the day Halloween is celebrated to the last Saturday in October.

HCA’s reasoning for the proposed change includes the idea that kids could trick-or-treat during the day, easing safety concerns about nighttime activities, and celebrations could last all day rather than being crammed into a weeknight.

The goal is to get 150,000 people to sign the petition; as of Tuesday afternoon nearly 110,000 people had signed on. (The group promoted the same petition last year as well.)

The online petition is pretty obviously a marketing ploy; Halloween is not on the list of federal holidays, so the government has no role in when it is celebrated. Second, HCA has a monetary reason for wanting to carve out more time for people to celebrate Halloween (more parties, more decorations and more costumes mean more money for HCA members).

However, I can agree with some of the reasons behind moving Halloween to Saturdays on a permanent basis (wandering around in a Darth Vader costume much safer during the day than at night). I just wonder why it would have to be held on the same day for everyone. Communities should set their own date to celebrate.

Think of the benefits from having Halloween on different dates in different towns. In the quad-city area, the communities could set their holidays on four consecutive Saturdays. Just think of the haul of candy kids could collect with four days of trick-or-treating! Parents would be able to get four uses out of a costume instead of one, making them feel better about the cost.

And since one-quarter of annual candy sales are done on Halloween right now, just think of how much money stores and the sellers of sweets could rake in if the celebration was spread out over a longer period of time.

And why stop at Halloween? Maybe it’s time to re-examine some of our other holidays.

Let’s cut the cord connecting the religious celebration of Easter from the big white bunny. Move the egg hunts and treat-filled baskets to a different day. Allow the celebration of Easter without the distractions; no more explaining to kids what a large rabbit has to do with the resurrection.

A similar case could be made for Christmas. Imagine if you could tell people “Happy Holidays” without getting a dirty look from some of them, because “Merry Christmas” would be centered on more religious traditions. And being able to celebrate the birth of Christ without having to clear the images of a large man in a red suit. The same reasons for both sides of the celebration could still be maintained; they would just be separated, and both might carry more weight when examined separately.

I know these are radical ideas that suggest changing centuries-old traditions. But just look how much the holidays have morphed since they began. These may just be the next logical steps.

Now, if only we could do something about Boss’s Day.

Doug Graham is Community Editor for the Courier. He can be reached at dgraham@prescottaz.com.