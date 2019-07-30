OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 30
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Graham: Time to take a new look at holiday schedule

mugshot photo
By Doug Graham
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 8:24 p.m.

Most of us know that the meaning of Halloween has changed since its roots were formed thousands of years ago.

The holiday has shed most of its superstitions and religious overtones, and today it is pretty much as it appears on the surface: a day for children and adults to dress up in costumes and consume large quantities of treats (candy for the former, sometimes alcoholic for the latter).

Since its meaning has changed so radically from the original reasons it was celebrated on Oct. 31, the traditional date assigned to Halloween seems much more random.

This brings us to the Halloween And Costumes Association (HCA), which says its mission is to “promote and grow the safe celebration of Halloween and year-round costumed events throughout North America.” The group has started an online petition at change.org asking the government to officially change the day Halloween is celebrated to the last Saturday in October.

HCA’s reasoning for the proposed change includes the idea that kids could trick-or-treat during the day, easing safety concerns about nighttime activities, and celebrations could last all day rather than being crammed into a weeknight.

The goal is to get 150,000 people to sign the petition; as of Tuesday afternoon nearly 110,000 people had signed on. (The group promoted the same petition last year as well.)

The online petition is pretty obviously a marketing ploy; Halloween is not on the list of federal holidays, so the government has no role in when it is celebrated. Second, HCA has a monetary reason for wanting to carve out more time for people to celebrate Halloween (more parties, more decorations and more costumes mean more money for HCA members).

However, I can agree with some of the reasons behind moving Halloween to Saturdays on a permanent basis (wandering around in a Darth Vader costume much safer during the day than at night). I just wonder why it would have to be held on the same day for everyone. Communities should set their own date to celebrate.

Think of the benefits from having Halloween on different dates in different towns. In the quad-city area, the communities could set their holidays on four consecutive Saturdays. Just think of the haul of candy kids could collect with four days of trick-or-treating! Parents would be able to get four uses out of a costume instead of one, making them feel better about the cost.

And since one-quarter of annual candy sales are done on Halloween right now, just think of how much money stores and the sellers of sweets could rake in if the celebration was spread out over a longer period of time. 

And why stop at Halloween? Maybe it’s time to re-examine some of our other holidays.

Let’s cut the cord connecting the religious celebration of Easter from the big white bunny. Move the egg hunts and treat-filled baskets to a different day. Allow the celebration of Easter without the distractions; no more explaining to kids what a large rabbit has to do with the resurrection.

A similar case could be made for Christmas. Imagine if you could tell people “Happy Holidays” without getting a dirty look from some of them, because “Merry Christmas” would be centered on more religious traditions. And being able to celebrate the birth of Christ without having to clear the images of a large man in a red suit. The same reasons for both sides of the celebration could still be maintained; they would just be separated, and both might carry more weight when examined separately.

I know these are radical ideas that suggest changing centuries-old traditions. But just look how much the holidays have morphed since they began. These may just be the next logical steps.

Now, if only we could do something about Boss’s Day.

Doug Graham is Community Editor for the Courier. He can be reached at dgraham@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Halloween resolution has good intentions but weak foundation, odds
Halloween resolution has good intentions but weak foundation, odds
Column: Halloween is time for Bloody Mary or 'souling'
Are you ready for Halloween?
The More Things Change: A writer's thoughts; Halloween nears

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
30
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
30
Toddler storytime
TUE
30
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
30
Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries