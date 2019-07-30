ERAU names Geoff Fox as new baseball program’s head coach

PRESCOTT — With the launching of a brand new baseball program, Embry-Riddle has appointed recruitment specialist Geoff Fox to be the team’s head coach for the 2021 spring season.

The hiring of Fox will help usher in a new era for ERAU athletics as a new baseball program will fit in seamlessly with a baseball-loving city like Prescott. A Mesa-State College alumnus, Fox sports nearly 20 years of collegiate baseball experience under his belt along with a respectable championship pedigree.

As recruitment coordinator at Chapman University, his former institution, Fox helped establish a winning culture as the team went 187-84 in his six seasons and broke numerous school records during his tenure. Most impressively, this also included a NCAA DIII National Championship in 2019 all while helping six of his former players sign professional baseball contracts upon completion of their degree programs.

Fox’s time as coach was just as successful. In seven seasons as assistant head coach at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo, Calif., Fox guided the team to six winning seasons and broke six team records in the process. He was also the head coach of two Orange County Collegiate League summer baseball clubs during his stints at Saddleback and Chapman.

“I want to humbly thank Jaime (Long), the committee, and Embry-Riddle for this amazing opportunity. From the moment I arrived in Prescott and stepped foot onto campus I felt at home,” Fox said in a press release. “After meeting members of the faculty, administration, and athletic staff, I was blown away with the family atmosphere that has been created and developed on this campus. There is an authentic sense of community here where each arena of this institution is supportive of one another. This creates a truly special environment, not only for faculty and staff, but for the students and student-athletes who walk inside these walls.”

Fox’s expertise in player recruitment will serve him well as head coach at Embry-Riddle since he will have the entire 2019-2020 academic year to fill out his roster for the 2021 spring season. In his previous tenures, he managed to retain every student-athlete he recruited.

ERAU will compete in the NAIA’s California Pacific Conference in which the department has been extremely successful winning the last five commissioners cups and all the programs in the conference qualified for the conference championships.

