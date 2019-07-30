OFFERS
Arizona Downs Back-to-School event to give away supplies to teachers
Horse Racing

By Aaron Valdez , Sue Tone | valaaron_94 | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 11:05 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — As part of its Back-to-School Day event, the Arizona Downs will be giving away 30 backpacks with school supplies inside for teachers in attendance at the racetrack on Saturday, Aug. 3.

Teachers with school ID get in free, as do children ages 10 and younger. Admission for the public is $2.

Fans are encouraged to donate school supplies and backpacks as well to benefit elementary school students in need.

Also, the Arizona Downs horseracing jockeys have challenged Bradshaw Mountain High School (BMHS) football players in a pound-for-pound Tug-of-War Contest that will take place on the track between horse races. The public can vote for the team they think will win in a 50/50 drawing that benefits the BMHS Booster Club and the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund.

Gates open at 10 a.m. while post time is at 1 p.m. at the Arizona Downs, 10501 E. Highway 89A, Prescott Valley.

