Approval of 2019-20 strategic plan postponed

The Chino Valley Town Council unanimously voted to postpone approving the Fiscal Year 2019-20 Council Strategic Plan until later in the year, at its Tuesday, July 23, meeting.

Councilmember Corey Mendoza said he saw multiple items in the plan that pertained to Old Home Manor, but noticed nothing about roads.

“I just think it needs to not be left off our strategic plan,” Mendoza said.

There were 13 items on the Strategic Plan focusing on infrastructure, water and economic development, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman said. They included the extension of sewer and water at Old Home Manor and the extension of sewer and water to promote economic development.

Council members should get some proposals for extending water and sewer at Old Home Manor, she said. Further, council gave staff direction on extension of the utilities for the promotion of economic development at a previous study session and those items will go before the council over the next fiscal year, Grittman said.

The plan also mentioned developing an economic development strategic plan for Old Home Manor, she said.

“With a Development Services director and an Economic Development person now on staff, right now it looks like we will have our first economic development subcommittee meeting in September and we should have the first draft of that strategic plan for the subcommittee’s consideration,” Grittman said. “Hoping to have something by the end of the fiscal year.”

An economic development strategic plan for the rest of the town is in the works as well and staff will be working on determining the physical availability of water with the Water & Utilities Subcommittee and that will be brought back to council, she said.



Additionally, though the rewrite of the Unified Development Ordinance was slow to start, the town now has the right staff for the job, Grittman said.

Other items that are a part of the strategic plan are a master plan for municipal facilities, inventory of town wells and their production levels, analysis of development agreements, exploration of an RV park at Old Home Manor, the creation of activities to celebrate the town’s 50th birthday and a water master plan for Old Home Manor.

The matter will return to council for a study session in September followed by a vote in October.