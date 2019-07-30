OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, July 31
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Approval of 2019-20 strategic plan postponed
Needs to include roads, council member says

The Town of Chino Valley has numerous plans for the remainder of 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

The Town of Chino Valley has numerous plans for the remainder of 2019. (Jason Wheeler/Review)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 10:30 p.m.

The Chino Valley Town Council unanimously voted to postpone approving the Fiscal Year 2019-20 Council Strategic Plan until later in the year, at its Tuesday, July 23, meeting.

Councilmember Corey Mendoza said he saw multiple items in the plan that pertained to Old Home Manor, but noticed nothing about roads.

“I just think it needs to not be left off our strategic plan,” Mendoza said.

There were 13 items on the Strategic Plan focusing on infrastructure, water and economic development, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman said. They included the extension of sewer and water at Old Home Manor and the extension of sewer and water to promote economic development.

Council members should get some proposals for extending water and sewer at Old Home Manor, she said. Further, council gave staff direction on extension of the utilities for the promotion of economic development at a previous study session and those items will go before the council over the next fiscal year, Grittman said.

The plan also mentioned developing an economic development strategic plan for Old Home Manor, she said.

“With a Development Services director and an Economic Development person now on staff, right now it looks like we will have our first economic development subcommittee meeting in September and we should have the first draft of that strategic plan for the subcommittee’s consideration,” Grittman said. “Hoping to have something by the end of the fiscal year.”

An economic development strategic plan for the rest of the town is in the works as well and staff will be working on determining the physical availability of water with the Water & Utilities Subcommittee and that will be brought back to council, she said.

Additionally, though the rewrite of the Unified Development Ordinance was slow to start, the town now has the right staff for the job, Grittman said.

Other items that are a part of the strategic plan are a master plan for municipal facilities, inventory of town wells and their production levels, analysis of development agreements, exploration of an RV park at Old Home Manor, the creation of activities to celebrate the town’s 50th birthday and a water master plan for Old Home Manor.

The matter will return to council for a study session in September followed by a vote in October.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Town looks for least expensive approach to industrial park development
Town budget goals include bonds for sewer, parks
Chino Valley has new Development Services director
Town talks 2019 plans; 2 director positions need to be filled
Stakeholders talk goals, vision for industrial park

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
WED
31
Prescott Military Pilots,
WED
31
High Noon Toastmasters
WED
31
Reservations are due today for a farmer’s workshop
THU
01
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
01
You Too! Mentor training,
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries