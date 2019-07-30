OFFERS
Tue, July 30
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Annual Hold Your Horses! exhibition and sale opens Friday at Phippen Museum

“Riders of the Red Cliffs” by Marlin Rotach. He was the 2018 Hold Your Horses! People’s Choice Award winner and is this year’s featured artist. (Phippen Museum/Courtesy)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 9:45 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, July 30, 2019 9:51 PM

The horse, a loyal and fiercely dedicated companion — as well as an animal that provides transportation and a working ranch hand — is a valuable resource here in the West.

In keeping with the animals’ powerful stature and even-tempered personality, the Phippen Museum will once again present its extremely popular “Hold Your Horses! Show & Sale” from Aug. 3 through Sept. 22 in the museum’s Marley Gallery.

Four events are part of the show. First, the Opening Reception and Members’ Preview starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, free for members; guests pay $12. A cash bar and tasty, butler-passed, hors d’oeuvres by El Gato Azul will be provided.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, starting off a day of “Horsing Around,” Education Coordinator Neal McEwen offers another in a series of monthly free art workshops for kids with a horseshoe art project at 10 a.m. Participants will learn about the history of the horseshoe and then create a piece of artwork from the real thing.

At 10:30 a.m., Master Farrier George VanGuilder will demonstrate horseshoeing starting with shaping raw metal bar stock into configured horseshoes, and also shaping hooves to assure soundness and proper fit.

“People have been crafting ‘footwear’ for horses for thousands of years,” said Edd Kellerman, Marketing and Communications with Phippen. “And shoeing the horse is a form of art requiring skill, patience, a complete understanding of equine anatomy, and the dynamics of movement, as well as a trained eye to the balance and health of the horse.”

At 1 p.m., author, historian and horseman Lee Anderson will demonstrate the fine art of training the reining horse as performed by the Spanish vaqueros from the 18th century.

This year’s exhibition features Western artist Marlin Rotach, who won the Hold Your Horses! People’s Choice award in 2018 for his painting “Cow Pony.” Rotach has known from an early age that painting was his lifelong ambition. He said, “I start every painting with certain expectations. In the end, the goal is always to exceed those expectations. The work must be ambitious; otherwise, what’s the point?”

The exhibit includes 38 more outstanding Western artists also known for their “art of the horse.”

Phippen Museum is located at the roundabout north of Prescott at 4701 Highway 89. For more information or to register for the children’s workshop, call 928-778-1385 or visit www.phippenartmuseum.org.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

