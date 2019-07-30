OFFERS
Tue, July 30
Weather  87.0 weather icon
Amber Alert: Gracelynn Scritchfield seen near Williams, AZ

Amber Alert: Gracelyn Scritchfield

Amber Alert: Gracelyn Scritchfield

Originally Published: July 30, 2019 9:07 a.m.

Amber Alert: Gracelynn Scritchfield

According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety news release "Today early this morning (exact time unknown) a citizen had contact with Arlie Hetrick at a gas station in Williams Arizona."

Hetrick is reportedly driving a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH163.

West Virginia State Police are looking for Gracelynn June Scritchfield. The child was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia and believed to be in extreme danger. Authorities advise the child was likely abducted by her biological father Arlie Edward Hetrick III.

Scritchfield has been missing since July 6, 2019 from Fairmont, WV. She is 4 years old, white, brown-blonde hair, blue eyes, 3-feet tall and about 35 pounds. The child was last seen wearing summer attire.

More like this story

Amber Alert: Suspect in disappearance of 4-year-old girl may be in Arizona
Missing Prescott woman found safe thanks to Silver Alert
Watch live conference here on successful end to Amber Alert
Arizona Amber Alert canceled after children 'found safe'
Mother and three children from Amber Alert found safe in California

