Amber Alert: Gracelynn Scritchfield seen near Williams, AZ
According to an Arizona Department of Public Safety news release "Today early this morning (exact time unknown) a citizen had contact with Arlie Hetrick at a gas station in Williams Arizona."
Hetrick is reportedly driving a 2001 gold Subaru Forester with West Virginia license plate 1TH163.
West Virginia State Police are looking for Gracelynn June Scritchfield. The child was last seen in Fairmont, West Virginia and believed to be in extreme danger. Authorities advise the child was likely abducted by her biological father Arlie Edward Hetrick III.
Scritchfield has been missing since July 6, 2019 from Fairmont, WV. She is 4 years old, white, brown-blonde hair, blue eyes, 3-feet tall and about 35 pounds. The child was last seen wearing summer attire.
