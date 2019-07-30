2019 Fandomania offers fans more

As she watched more and more YouTube videos of content creators attending Comic Con events, Isabella Halliday was getting jealous — she had never attended one and really wanted to experience the fun.

She got the opportunity Saturday, July 27, with the second annual Fandomania: A Comic Con event held at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Dressed as a pirate, Halliday had traveled from Spring Valley for the event.

“I’m a big fan of anime, Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel,” Halliday said. “I passed my learner’s permit to come here.”

This year’s Fandomania was even better than the first installment, said Adult Services Librarian Michelle Hjorting about an hour and a half after the event began. Not only was attendance strong, but there was a lot more going on, more vendors and more for people to explore, she said.

Some of the more popular attractions this year were drawings people were entered in simply by attending the event, as well as face painting and a room where people could make their own wands.

Other features included a Fortnite dance contest, live Mario Kart races, a bouncy house, food trucks and board games.

Many came dressed as characters from books, television shows, movies and comic books such as Alyssa Gardner who dressed up as a character from the Japanese animated television show (anime) “Black Butler;” Briseis Lemons, dressed as a character from the anime “My Hero Academia,” and Zane Zimmer, dressed as a character from the “Kingdom Hearts” video game series.

Jeremia Wurtz was at the event for the first time out of a love for nerdy things and because it sounded cool. Wurtz now plans to attend next year in costume, as a character from the anime “Bungo Stray Dogs.”

On Saturday, Wurtz spent time in the virtual reality section, playing Beat Saber with equipment provided by Virtual Odysseys, a company based out of Chino Valley and owned by Sean Souva. After playing around, Wurtz said expressed a desire to own a virtual reality system.

Also at Fandomania for the first time were Cassie and Chris Durban, attending with their kids, Grayson and Titus.

“They’re both really into superheroes and comics,” Cassie Durban said, adding that they really enjoyed the event. “It’s been a blast. They’ve done everything.”

They definitely plan on coming back next year, she said.