OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, July 30
Weather  70.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

2019 Fandomania offers fans more
2nd annual event had additional features to explore, librarian says

Shellie and Lillie Ritter make wands at the second annual Fandomania: A Comic Con event held Saturday, July 27, at the Prescott Valley Public Library. (Jason Wheeler/Tribune)

Shellie and Lillie Ritter make wands at the second annual Fandomania: A Comic Con event held Saturday, July 27, at the Prescott Valley Public Library. (Jason Wheeler/Tribune)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: July 30, 2019 8:22 p.m.

photo

Isabella Halliday, dressed as a pirate, takes a picture in a Harry Potter-style wanted poster at the second annual Fandomania: A Comic Con event on Saturday, July 27. at the Prescott Valley Public Library. (Jason Wheeler/Tribune)

As she watched more and more YouTube videos of content creators attending Comic Con events, Isabella Halliday was getting jealous — she had never attended one and really wanted to experience the fun.

She got the opportunity Saturday, July 27, with the second annual Fandomania: A Comic Con event held at the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Dressed as a pirate, Halliday had traveled from Spring Valley for the event.

“I’m a big fan of anime, Star Wars, Harry Potter and Marvel,” Halliday said. “I passed my learner’s permit to come here.”

This year’s Fandomania was even better than the first installment, said Adult Services Librarian Michelle Hjorting about an hour and a half after the event began. Not only was attendance strong, but there was a lot more going on, more vendors and more for people to explore, she said.

Virtual Reality at Fandomania: A Comic Con event by Courier Video

Some of the more popular attractions this year were drawings people were entered in simply by attending the event, as well as face painting and a room where people could make their own wands.

Other features included a Fortnite dance contest, live Mario Kart races, a bouncy house, food trucks and board games.

Many came dressed as characters from books, television shows, movies and comic books such as Alyssa Gardner who dressed up as a character from the Japanese animated television show (anime) “Black Butler;” Briseis Lemons, dressed as a character from the anime “My Hero Academia,” and Zane Zimmer, dressed as a character from the “Kingdom Hearts” video game series.

Jeremia Wurtz was at the event for the first time out of a love for nerdy things and because it sounded cool. Wurtz now plans to attend next year in costume, as a character from the anime “Bungo Stray Dogs.”

photo

Alyssa Gardner dressed as a character from the Japanese animated television show (anime) “Black Butler” with Briseis Lemons, dressed as a character from the anime “My Hero Academia” at the second annual Fandomania: A Comic Con event held Saturday, July 27, at the Prescott Valley Public Library. (Jason Wheeler/Tribune)

On Saturday, Wurtz spent time in the virtual reality section, playing Beat Saber with equipment provided by Virtual Odysseys, a company based out of Chino Valley and owned by Sean Souva. After playing around, Wurtz said expressed a desire to own a virtual reality system.

Also at Fandomania for the first time were Cassie and Chris Durban, attending with their kids, Grayson and Titus.

“They’re both really into superheroes and comics,” Cassie Durban said, adding that they really enjoyed the event. “It’s been a blast. They’ve done everything.”

They definitely plan on coming back next year, she said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fans turn out for second annual Fandomania in Prescott Valley
First Fandomania a hit at Prescott Valley Public Library
Whopping 3,500 attend Prescott Valley Fandomania event
All ages invited to comic-con event Saturday in PV
Fandomania designed for ComicCon fans, families; event returns Saturday in Prescott Valley

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
30
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
TUE
30
Toddler storytime
TUE
30
Technology Help Hour,
TUE
30
Answers to Questions My Survivors Need to Know
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries