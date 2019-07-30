16th Annual Prescott Gem and Mineral Show, August 2-4

The 16th Annual Prescott Gem and Mineral Show will be held at Findley Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main in Prescott Valley from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, August 2 and 3 and from 9 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, August 4.

This is the largest gem and mineral show in northern Arizona with over 60 vendors from the western states offering a large variety of gem and mineral related products including rough to fine finished jewelry and demonstrations such as gold panning, cabochon polishing, wire wrapping, equipment demonstrations and more.

There will also be a kid's section with many activities including a working mine, rock walk, gem mining, spinning wheel and jewelry making activities. "Trading Faces" will also be painting faces on kids of all ages.

The cost is $5 for adults, $4 for Seniors, Veterans and Students and children under 12 are free with a paid adult admission. Cash only.

Every paid admission receives a raffle ticket to win valuable prizes.

For more information visit www.prescottgemmineral.org.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.