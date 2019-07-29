OFFERS
Movies at the Elks: Somewhere in Time, July 31

Somewhere in Time is the story of a young writer who sacrifices his life in the present to find happiness in the past, where true love awaits him. (Universal Studios)

Somewhere in Time is the story of a young writer who sacrifices his life in the present to find happiness in the past, where true love awaits him. (Universal Studios)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 1:20 p.m.

Somewhere in Time Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Reeve Movie (1980) HD by Movieclips Classic Trailers

Come watch Somewhere in Time at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31.

Somewhere in Time is the story of a young writer who sacrifices his life in the present to find happiness in the past, where true love awaits him. Young Richard Collier (Christopher Reeve) is approached by an elderly woman who gives him an antique gold watch and who pleads with him to return in time with her. Years later, Richard Collier is overwhelmed by a photograph of a beautiful young woman (Jane Seymour). Another picture of this woman in her later years reveals to him that she is the same woman who had given him the gold watch. Collier then becomes obsessed with returning to 1912 and the beautiful young woman who awaits him there.

Admission is a cash donation of any amount. All proceeds go to support The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center’s community outreach programs. Concessions are available for purchase. Rated PG.

Click here for more information.

Prescott Elks Theater

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event

1987 cold case murder suspect indicted in Texas, arrested in Prescott

