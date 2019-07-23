OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 29
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

US moves to limit asylum for threatened family members

In this July 23, 2019 file photo U.S. Attorney General William Barr addresses the International Conference on Cyber Security at Fordham University in New York. Immigrants who fear persecution because of their family ties will no longer be eligible for asylum under a new rule issued by Barr. Barr on Monday, July 29, announced he was no longer allowing members of a family to be considered a "social group" if their lives are threatened simply because they're related to someone. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

In this July 23, 2019 file photo U.S. Attorney General William Barr addresses the International Conference on Cyber Security at Fordham University in New York. Immigrants who fear persecution because of their family ties will no longer be eligible for asylum under a new rule issued by Barr. Barr on Monday, July 29, announced he was no longer allowing members of a family to be considered a "social group" if their lives are threatened simply because they're related to someone. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 4:06 p.m.

PHOENIX — Immigrants who fear persecution because of their family ties will no longer be eligible for asylum, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Monday.

Barr, who has power to overturn immigration court rulings as head of the Department of Justice, argues not all family units are necessarily considered a "social group" for the purposes of asylum.

People can seek asylum in the U.S. if they can prove a well-founded fear of persecution based on their race, religion, nationality, political opinion or membership in specific social group.

Until now, asylum seekers who were threatened because of something their family member did or did not do were eligible. For example, a mother whose life was threatened because her son refused to join a gang would previously qualify for asylum.

But the administration of President Donald Trump has taken several actions to limit asylum, including making it harder for victims of domestic violence to get protection and ending bond for asylum seekers, which was recently overturned in federal court.

It is unclear how many people are affected, but advocates say it could be thousands of people. The government doesn't track cases involving people who are granted asylum because of their family ties.

Barr's decision is on a case involving a Mexican man who is seeking asylum because his family was targeted after his father refused to let a drug cartel use his store for business.

Victoria Neilson, a managing attorney with the Catholic Legal Immigration Network, said the ruling reverses years of precedent and is another attack on asylum.

"It's almost laughable if people were not going to be killed as a result of this decision," Neilson said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Asylum seekers who show credible fear not eligible for bond
Judge blocks Trump policy keeping asylum-seekers locked up
Trump moves to effectively end asylum at Southern border
US says crossing is full before caravan tries to seek asylum
Government shutdown stymies immigrants' asylum cases

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
29
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
MON
29
Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
29
Potter’s House Music & Films
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
30
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries