There's more to remember than just overlooked supplies for back to school

The end is near – the end of summer vacation anyway with the first day of school looming ever so forebodingly on the horizon.

It’s Thursday, Aug. 1, for Prescott Unified School District and Monday, Aug. 5, for Humboldt Unified School District and Chino Valley Unified School District. However, even with the back- to-school-lists, there’s a few things parents might forget or not even think about.

Here’s what officials from each of the school districts had to say:

Mardi Read, assistant superintendent at Prescott Unified School District

Avoid stress and anxiety by not only giving yourself plenty of time because there will be lots of traffic when school starts, but also by starting some of those school routines a few days earlier by implementing bed times, meal routines and wearing appropriate school clothing. Also make sure younger students know how they’re getting home, including ensuring they know their bus route number.

“Sometimes families send them to school and just assume the kids will know what bus route to get on,” Read said. “Also they forget. After a long busy day, they kind of forget what they’re supposed to do after school. A reminder note in the backpack is a good idea.”

In the chaos of school starting, Read also said not to forget that Prescott High School’s south parking lot is closed due to the construction of the football field, but there is a lot of room in the north lot.

Avert confusion by getting the students on campus before the first day by going early to meet the teacher and pickup schedules so the students know what the campus looks like, and make sure they have money in their child’s lunch account before school starts. That can be done at school or online, Read said. Parents should remind their students that they should set a learning goal for the year and that they are responsible for said goals. If the parents make school important, the kids will make school important. Don’t forget family time after the first day to talk about how it went.

“The first day of school is such a great American tradition,” Read said. “This is an opportunity for families to create their own tradition.”

Have up-to-date immunization records. Most kindergarten parents are good about this because it’s a part of the first day of school, but parents forget about the booster shots that need to be done by sixth grade, Read said. If the kids don’t have those booster shots, the nurses will check and start calling home, she said.

Kelly Lee, Family and Community Engagement Coordinator, and Helene Tonnemacher, Family Resource Specialist, Humboldt Unified School District.

The most things that are forgotten are three-inch or two-inch binders for the older kids that parents should get when they’re on sale, Lee said. Scientific calculators that are needed for higher math and SAT classes are also often overlooked, Tonnemacher said. USBs

“…the older kids need the USB drives to save their work even though some are doing Google and it’s shareable,” Lee said.

Invest in a good backpack, Lee said. Some of the inexpensive ones will fall apart after December, Lee said with Tonnemacher suggesting Jansport and High Sierra brands. Pencils. The best pencils to get are the Ticonderoga, Tonnemacher said. Lee added that if parents are going to buy their kids mechanical pencils then they shouldn’t forget extra lead.

Cindy Daniels, Assistant Superintendent, Chino Valley Unified School District

Don’t overbuy. It’s a good idea to wait until the kids have their first day of class to find out exactly what the teacher wants them to have, Daniels said.

“In grades six through 12 sometimes, the teacher might want them to have a specific kind of spiral notebook or something like that,” she said. “Those things don’t always appear on a generic list. I’ve found that a lot of times parents can save money by just buying a few basic things to get the kids started … but it’s a really good idea to wait so they don’t spend more money than they need to spend.

Daniels also mentioned that something people forget is that they can get their kids started for the first month or two with a couple things but as August goes along, everything will go on sale and they can buy the rest of what’s needed for much less money.

When it comes to specific items, Daniels suggested scotch tape because glue sticks don’t always hold in the heat and dry erase markers that can be used on desks or whiteboard tablets and an old sock with which to wipe it off.

A reusable water bottle. It gets hot when the school year starts, and by having a water bottle the kids can refill, they can stay hydrated all day long, Daniels said. When it comes to backpacks, a lot of times the parents can get by with washing the old one and sometimes it’s worth investing a little bit more money in something that’s sturdy rather than something that’s trendy because those can get a little more mileage, Daniels said. Kleenex and hand sanitizer. It’s good to buy some giant multipack Kleenex and give them to the teacher because they’ll use them throughout the school year as they need, and a giant hand sanitizer with a pump is a good investment, Daniels said. Put your kids name on things.

“Maybe their first and last name,” Daniels said. “A lot of times, kids might have a similar first name and last initial so sometimes putting your kids first and last name on the bottom of something with a Sharpie is a really good idea.”

It is not a good idea, however, to send your kids to school with a Sharpie, she said.