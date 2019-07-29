OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 29
Weather  91.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Watch: Police arrest Scottish rape suspect who may have faked death

This photo provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office shows Kim Vincent Avis, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, on Friday, July 26, 2019. The Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California's Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colo., a week earlier, authorities announced Friday. He is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cmdr. Kathy Pallozolo with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said. The Associated Press has identified him as Kim Gordon. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP)

This photo provided by the Monterey County Sheriff's Office shows Kim Vincent Avis, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, on Friday, July 26, 2019. The Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California's Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colo., a week earlier, authorities announced Friday. He is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cmdr. Kathy Pallozolo with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said. The Associated Press has identified him as Kim Gordon. (Monterey County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 10:05 a.m.

SALINAS, Calif. — A Scottish man who authorities say faked his death off California’s Carmel coast to avoid rape charges back home has been arrested, authorities announced Friday.

Kim Vincent Avis, 55, also known as Ken Gordon-Avis, was arrested in Colorado Springs, Colorado, last week and is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, Cmdr. Kathy Pallozolo with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said. The Associated Press has identified him as Kim Gordon.

Gordon’s 17-year-old son reported that his father vanished Feb. 25 after going for a nighttime swim in treacherous waters in Monterey. Searchers found no trace of Gordon at Monastery Beach, sometimes dubbed “Mortuary Beach” for its deadly reputation.

After three days of intense searching, detectives began to suspect a hoax.

They say the son’s account lacked crucial details, and he couldn’t explain how the two got to California’s central coast after traveling by air from Scotland to Los Angeles.

“There was a lack of detail,” sheriff’s Capt. John Thornburg said at the time. “The son, who reported it, couldn’t even tell us where he went in under the water.”

Gordon’s son was returned to Scotland with the help of Monterey County Child Protective Services. He did not face charges for filing a false report.

Scottish sex offender who faked death captured by Associated Press

Gordon, who is from the Edinburgh area, is wanted on 24 counts of rape in Scotland.

“When that came up, we start to wonder if this is a hoax, and he’s trying to escape these charges out of Scotland,” Thornburg said.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland told the BBC: “Police Scotland is aware of reports from the USA regarding Kim Gordon or Avis and is liaising with the relevant authorities.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Deputy: Man faked kidnapping to get money from grandmother
Expired vehicle registration leads deputies to counterfeiting ring
Prescott man arrested in connection with California murder
Badly-made fake license plate leads to arrest in California
Website used in serial killer probe wasn't contacted by cops

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
29
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
MON
29
Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
29
Potter’s House Music & Films
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
30
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries