Phoenix man accused of child abuse after baby left in car

By Associated Press
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 1:15 p.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his 3-year-old daughter locked in a hot car at the Glendale drive-in movie.

Glendale police say the car had the windows rolled up and the air conditioning wasn't turned on while 22-year-old Brian Flores went to the snack bar Saturday night.

When police arrived at the drive-in, they say the girl had been inside the vehicle for about 15 minutes and the temperature was about 100 degrees.

Police say the child was awake and alert and didn't appear to be in distress.

Flores was booked into jail on one charge of child abuse and later released on his own recognizance.

It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.

The child is now in the custody of her mother.

