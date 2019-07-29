Phoenix man accused of child abuse after baby left in car
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Phoenix man has been arrested for allegedly leaving his 3-year-old daughter locked in a hot car at the Glendale drive-in movie.
Glendale police say the car had the windows rolled up and the air conditioning wasn't turned on while 22-year-old Brian Flores went to the snack bar Saturday night.
When police arrived at the drive-in, they say the girl had been inside the vehicle for about 15 minutes and the temperature was about 100 degrees.
Police say the child was awake and alert and didn't appear to be in distress.
Flores was booked into jail on one charge of child abuse and later released on his own recognizance.
It was unclear Monday if he has a lawyer yet.
The child is now in the custody of her mother.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Veterinarians regularly treat pets for THC toxicity; are there legal ramifications for getting a pet high?
- Two Prescott men arrested for altercation involving shooting, ramming of vehicles
- Two firefighters burned in mulch fire
- Head-on collision on Iron Springs Road sends man to Phoenix hospital
- Amber Alert: Suspect in disappearance of 4-year-old girl may be in Arizona
- Update: Cellar Fire growth halted
- Need2Know: Two new businesses at Prescott mall; Atmesfir expanding seating
- Update: Iron Springs Road fatal crash victim identified
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23, 2019
- Large earthquakes possible for Prescott area; how to prepare
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 30
- Why are flags at half-staff today, July 23
- Fireworks on the water: Prescott prepares for Watson Lake Fourth of July
- Update: 18-year-old Prescott Valley man arrested for alleged child abuse at child care center
- Ride of his life: 17-year-old J.C. Mortensen makes his World’s Oldest Rodeo debut
- Fire officials upgrading effort against Cellar Fire; Code Red "READY" alert issued
- 7 jailed after PANT investigations; fentanyl laced drugs seized
- As many as 12 child abuse complaints now against Gummy Bear Early Learning Center
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Event Calendar
|
MON
29
|
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
|
MON
29
|
Alzheimer's Support Group,
|
MON
29
|
Potter’s House Music & Films
|
TUE
30
|
Prescott Toastmasters
|
TUE
30
|
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...