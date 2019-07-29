OFFERS
Obituary: Eugene Joseph Gorlick

Originally Published: July 29, 2019 11:08 p.m.

Eugene Joseph Gorlick, age 87, died in his sleep July 27, 2019.

Gene Gorlick passed away in Prescott, Arizona, after a long illness. He lived in Prescott two and a half years. He was the son of immigrants Meyer and Sarah Friedman Gorlick, deceased; and brother of Allan, deceased.

Gene was a plumber since he was 19 years old and belonged to the San Francisco Plumbers Union Number 38.

Gene moved to Las Vegas in 1959 and after 10 years formed and was contractor of Pioneer Plumbing and was owner of the company until the company closed in 2013.

Gene was previously a leader in the Las Vegas Apprenticeship and a leader of the non-union Plumbers organization.

From 1969 Gene did many charitable projects in Las Vegas valley including building the U.N.L.V Soccer Field and the U.N.L.V Alumni building, organizing donations from other trades and wholesale companies. He also did an addition to the handicap building on Alta.

He sponsored a number of youth soccer teams in the city as Pioneer Soccer Club and many of their opponents.

Gene has left behind his wife Jeanne; son, Charlie (Tricia); son, Dan (Sara); Robert E., deceased; and son David (Lisa). His one daughter is Amy Gorlick Teel. Grandchildren are Jamie, Nick, Alyssa, Robin, Brian with Ashley, Bobby, Thomas, Curtis and Sarah and Amaris; as well as five great-grands, Hailey, Kayla, Makenzie, Orlan and Camryn. He was dearly loved by his entire family and is sorely missed.

Gene will be buried graveside at the Heritage Cemetery, Dewey, Arizona, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Donations would be appreciated for Dementia research.

Information provided by survivors.

