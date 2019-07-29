OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, July 29
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Migrant tries to keep death penalty off table in murder case

This undated file booking photo provided by the Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Apolinar Altamirano, a citizen of Mexico, charged with murder in the shooting death four years ago of a convenience store clerk in a Phoenix suburb. His attorneys are urging the Arizona Court of Appeals to reject an effort by prosecutors to seek the death penalty against their client. Altamirano has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the 2015 shooting death of Grant Ronnebeck. (AP Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, File)

This undated file booking photo provided by the Maricopa County, Ariz., Sheriff's Office shows Apolinar Altamirano, a citizen of Mexico, charged with murder in the shooting death four years ago of a convenience store clerk in a Phoenix suburb. His attorneys are urging the Arizona Court of Appeals to reject an effort by prosecutors to seek the death penalty against their client. Altamirano has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in the 2015 shooting death of Grant Ronnebeck. (AP Photo/Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, File)

JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 4:18 p.m.

PHOENIX — Lawyers for a Mexican immigrant charged with murder in the 2015 shooting death of a convenience store clerk are urging the Arizona Court of Appeals to reject an effort by prosecutors to seek the death penalty against their client.

Earlier this month, authorities appealed a lower-court decision that said prosecutors could no longer seek the death penalty against 34-year-old Apolinar Altamirano in the shooting death of 21-year-old clerk Grant Ronnebeck because Altamirano is intellectually disabled. Prosecutors argued the judge failed to make an overall assessment of Altamirano's ability to meet society's expectations of him and adapt to the requirements of daily life as an adult.

But Altamirano's lawyers said in court records filed a week ago that the judge had already considered evidence of their client's weaknesses and strengths in such "adaptive behavior," including his work ethic, relationships with loved ones and ability to hold down a job and support his family.

Altamirano's lawyers said the state isn't saying the judge "committed legal error or abused his discretion, but instead merely takes issue with the way in which he weighed and assessed the credibility of the evidence."

The case against Altamirano has been cited by President Donald Trump, who has railed against crimes committed against American citizens by immigrants who are the United States illegally.

Trump, who has created a new office to serve victims of immigration crimes and their relatives, has invoked such crimes at rallies, pointing to cases in which people were killed by immigrant assailants who slipped through the cracks.

Altamirano, whose hometown is Damian Carmona in central Mexico, has lived in the United States without authorization for about 20 years. He was deported after a marijuana possession arrest and returned to the United States.

He is accused of fatally shooting Ronnebeck at a store in Mesa after the clerk insisted that Altamirano pay for a pack of cigarettes. Authorities say Altamirano stepped over Ronnebeck to get several packs of cigarettes before leaving the store.

He led officers on a high-speed chase before his arrest, and handguns and unopened cigarettes were later found in his vehicle, police said.

Altamirano has already been sentenced to six years in prison for his earlier guilty pleas in the case to misconduct involving weapons.

He still faces murder, robbery and other charges in Ronnebeck's death. He has pleaded not guilty to the remaining charges.

His trial was scheduled to begin Thursday, but it has been postponed. No new trial date has been set.

In an October decision, a judge prohibited prosecutors from introducing evidence at Altamirano's trial that he was in the United States illegally. The judge said the prejudice from Altamirano's immigration status outweighs any relevance it may have.

The U.S. Supreme Court in 2002 barred the execution of intellectually disabled people.

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Death penalty ruling in case against immigrant appealed
Prosecutors can't seek execution in Arizona murder case against immigrant
Judge dismisses two of three death penalty aggravators in DeMocker trial
DeMocker trial: Judge won't dismiss death penalty
Court OKs move to drop death penalty in Arizona girl's murder

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
MON
29
American Red Cross blood donation opportunity,
MON
29
Alzheimer's Support Group,
MON
29
Potter’s House Music & Films
TUE
30
Prescott Toastmasters
TUE
30
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly)
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries