Letters: A guide for annexation
Editor:
As noted in prior letters to the editor, annexation of AED’s property in the Dells by the City must occur before any development plan is approved. For those interested in what issues a municipality should consider in reaching an annexation decision, I refer you to “A Guide For Annexation” published in June 2018 by the League of Arizona Cities and Towns. The Guide is easily accessed online.
Among other things, the Guide outlines “the practical consequences and costs of providing services to the area being annexed must be considered.” The Guide also provides information about the legal requirements, and the process to be followed, for a lawful annexation.
I found the Guide to be very helpful, and I hope others in our community find it to be a good guide when they think about the proposed development in the Dells.
Cal Fuchs
Prescott
