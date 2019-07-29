Free technology help hour at the Prescott Public Library July 30
Originally Published: July 29, 2019 11:40 a.m.
The Prescott Computer Society is available to train and answer any of your questions about technology at the Prescott Public Library, Training Lab from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. every Tuesday.
Bring your own laptop or mobile device or use a library laptop. This is a weekly, free, drop-in service for adults and registration is not required.
If you have any questions call 928-777-1526 or e-mail ask.librarian@prescott-az.gov
